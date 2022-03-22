No, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns aren’t thrilled with their record as they travel for Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. contest against Nicholls at Raymond Didier Field.
But don’t expect that to get UL coach Matt Deggs down.
He still believes in this year’s version of the Cajuns.
“None of us wants to be 9-10 and 0-3, but that’s temporary,” Deggs said. “We get to decide what happens moving forward.”
New UL associate head coach and pitching Seth Thibodeaux, for one, couldn’t think of a better place to start a turnaround than at Nicholls.
Thibodeaux spent the last 14 baseball seasons, including 11 as a head coach, with the Colonels in Thibodaux.
“That’s just human instinct,” Deggs said of Thibodeaux’s mindset for this matchup. “I’m sure it’s very personal to him. It was that way for me when we’d go back to play (Texas) A&M when I was at Sam (Houston), so I get it. Regardless, we’ve got to play good baseball.”
Indeed, the Cajuns have reached the point with 19 games played where some decisions are being made.
While the availability of center fielder Max Marusak will be play a huge role in UL’s lineup down the road, the recent surge of Warnner Rincones has as well.
The sure-handed utility player is starting to eye the Mendoza line with a .184 average – thanks to a five-game hitting streak 0- after being down to .040 range recently.
“I think what you’re seeing right now is who he is,” Deggs said. “He’s a tough out, he’s a guy that’s going to make every play defensively and he’s very versatile. He’s a team guy and a great teammate. That’s who I always thought he was. When he was hitting .050, that’s who I thought he was.”
Deggs suggested he’ll be “hot-shoting” Rincones full-time soon, which means he’ll constantly be shifting between third and second base depending on the hitter’s tendencies at the plate.
No matter which lineup Deggs devises, he doesn’t expect anything to come easily in Thibodaux.
“Nicholls is a tough place to play,” Deggs said. “You’ve got to give them that and they play off of that. It’s a tough venue, especially for hitters if the wind is blowing in. It doesn’t set up to the eye very well. They use it as a strength and I would too if I was them.
“It’s hard to say their style of ball right now because their coach is with me now. It’s always been like a trip to the dentist’s office.”
The Colonels are 9-9 on the season against a competitive schedule. Nicholls lost to Missouri three of four times, lost to Tulane twice and two of three to ULM.
But the Colonels also have a win over Louisiana Tech and beat Memphis two of three on the road.
The Colonels’ top hitters so far have been: Jaden Collura (.405, 6 RBIs), Parker Coddou (.353, 2 HRs, 8 RBIs), Xane Washington (.323, 4 HRs, 13 RBIs) and Edgar Alvarez (.298, 2 HRs, 18 RBIs).
UL is led by Carson Roccaforte (.385, 3 HRs, 23 RBIs), Connor Kimple (.317, 4 HRs, 18 RBIs) and Heath Hood (.309, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs).