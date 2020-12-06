At least for now, it appears the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team has survived another scare.
Despite multiple reports over the weekend out of Columbia, S.C. that Cajuns’ head coach Billy Napier was rising as a leading contender to replace Will Muschamp as the Gamecocks’ head coach, Napier squashed those rumors by releasing a statement late Saturday night that he’s staying with the Cajuns.
“It’s humbling to be considered a worthy candidate for any job opening, but it’s also important to realize this is a direct reflection of our entire organization from top to bottom,” Napier said in the statement. “Here at the University of Louisiana, we have a special group of people that take tremendous pride in their role. We have dynamic leadership and a unique pride and passion for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“We are excited to announce that we are moving forward at Louisiana. We look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead, and we are thankful for the opportunity to represent this community and university.”
It was reported that Napier interviewed with South Carolina on Saturday the day after his Cajuns moved to 9-1 with the program’s first win over Appalachian State 24-21 on Friday night.
Napier chose not to respond to a postgame question asking him to confirm that he was interviewing on Saturday.
Just prior to that question, however, perhaps Napier revealed where his mind’s focus is these days.
“Every person that has contributed going all the way back to the beginning, we stacked a lot of days – a lot of good days, a lot of hard days,” Napier said. “I’m certainly proud to be associated and excited about tomorrow.
“We’re going to turn the page and start preparing for Coastal Carolina and the championship game in 15 days.”
Napier completed his third regular season with the Cajuns with that road win. Heading into the conference championship game at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 19, Napier’s record is 27-11.
Currently, the Cajuns are ranked No. 20 in the AP poll, No. 21 in the coaches poll and No. 20 in the college football playoff poll.
The Sun Belt Conference received another boost in the national spotlight Saturday when Coastal Carolina defeated unbeaten BYU. The 9-1 Cajuns will now face a 10-0 Chanticleers team in the Sun Belt title game. UL’s only loss this season was 30-27 to Coastal on a last-second field goal at Cajun Field.
As of now, it appears the Cajuns will play that game free of rumors that Napier will headed elsewhere.
With success comes attention and that attention turns into interviews. Napier has consistently said he hopes those rumors of interview don’t stop, because that’s a sign the Cajuns are continue to win.
A year ago, Napier’s name surfaced in job searches for openings at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis, Arkansas and Baylor.
One day before the Cajuns played Miami of Ohio in the Lendingtree.com Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Napier announced at a press conference that he wasn’t a candidate for the Mississippi State job, despite reports at the time that he was one of the leading contenders.
That announcement came just after UL had reached a two-year contract extension with Napier through the end of the 2025 season.