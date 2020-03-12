When practice began in early January for the UL softball season, redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Talley’s name may not have been on the forefront of the minds of many Ragin’ Cajuns fans.
She certainly wasn’t forgotten by coach Gerry Glasco, however, who had seen her display promise during the fall season.
“She hit .333 in fall and .389 in preseason practices,” Glasco said earlier this season. “I knew she could hit. I had penciled her in to start games four and six of the season.”
Glasco’s No. 6-ranked Cajuns (18-6) are scheduled to begin a weekend Sun Belt series against Appalachian State at 6 p.m. Friday at Lamson Park.
Talley’s big chance came in a Feb. 11 home game against her old school Lamar at Lamson Park. The San Antonio, Texas native responded by going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
“He had kind of told me that he was going to give me a chance,” Talley said. “I think you’ve earned it. It might not be right now, but you’re time is going to come. I just want you to be ready. That’s what happened that Tuesday against Lamar.”
That memorable game actually began an eight-game hitting streak for Talley against the likes of LSU and Oklahoma State, which removed any doubt if she belonged on a Division I powerhouse’s roster.
“That was awesome,” Talley smiled. “That was everything I needed to know that the hard work had paid off and that I came here for a reason and the redshirt year wasn’t wasted. It was very reassuring to know that I can do it.”
From the beginning, Glasco admired Talley’s self-confidence.
“If you ask Kendall, she thinks she always should be starting,” Glasco said. “That’s what makes her so special.
“If you ask Summer (Ellyson) and (Megan) Kleist who the toughest out on the team is, they may say Talley. She’s just one of those kids who is really hard-nosed in practice.”
In Talley’s mind, it’s not about being cocky. It’s about having the requisite confidence to perform at this level.
“I know that if you don’t bet on yourself, who will?,” said Talley, who is currently hitting .359 with a homer, nine RBIs, a .538 slugging percentage, a .449 on-base and three stolen bases.
“If you don’t wake up every day and don’t believe that you are good and you are talented, then how is somebody else going to do that for you? So you kind of have to have your own self-belief and go with it from there.”
The reassurances certainly help, though. After enjoying a productive freshman season at Lamar, the coach left, so Talley decided to transfer and fulfilled a childhood dream of playing for the Cajuns after that opportunity never arose after her senior season in high school.
She redshirted last season, though, so that’s a lot of time of being on the roster, but not really being involved.
“I kind of learned the way coach Gerry coaches and the way this program does things,” Talley explained. “I was new last year and it is different than what I knew before. So it was just kind of learning what he expects out of his hitters and how he wants us to be on defense and stuff like that.
“It was a really good year to sit back and learn how to put myself in position to be successful.”
Unfortunately for Talley, the challenges didn’t stop with her eight-game winning streak. On a deep, talented team with a driven coach, the at-bats aren’t guaranteed.
On any given night, she may start, pinch-hit or not get any at-bats.
“I had never been through anything like that before,” Talley said. “I had started every single game my entire life before I got here last year, so that was different.
“I think you just have to take your reps seriously, so like in practice and pregame, you don’t know when you’re at-bat is going to come, so you have to be ready for it.”
In other words, your mental game can’t relax if you’re not in the starting lineup.
“You have to be locked into every pitch when you’re in the dugout,” she said. “You have to know what’s she throwing – what our game plan is, what their game plan is, so you can be ready when your number is called.
“You have to have a heightened awareness, just be extra focused on the task at hand.”
In addition to being confident and ready, Talley has made herself flexible as well.
“I think that my goal when I step into the batter’s box is to do my job,” she said. “If I’m leading off the inning, I’m going to get on base. That’s my goal there. If we have a runner on first and I’m up to bat, I will absolutely put down a sac bunt. What we need. If we have a runner on third with less than one out and need a fly ball, I’m going to get you a fly ball.”
Her list of attributes also includes hating to lose. Needless to say, last Friday’s road loss at Coastal Carolina didn’t sit well with her.
“I was sick, especially since I was technically the last at-bat,” Talley said. “It was a sickening feeling to know that we beat ourselves. It almost felt like we weren’t ready. The way we got off the bus, the way we approached pregame was different that we normally do it.
“We were all like, ‘We don’t want to do that ever again.’ ”
In her short time in Lafayette, Talley has displayed the type of competitive fire Glasco appreciates, which should make her a candidate to be a team leader now and in the future.
“I want to take the younger girls under my wing and let them know, ‘When I first got here, it wasn’t easy either,’ ” Talley said. “It’s a hard place to play. Our coaches ask a lot of us, but you can get through it and you can have success.”