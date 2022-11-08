It was the first game of the season, so no one was expecting perfection.
What UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead got, though, was plenty of fight and that was more than enough for a 55-48 victory over the Houston Cougars on Monday at the Cajundome.
“For 10 years, to me that’s what we are – we’re fighters,” Brodhead said. “We’re true fighters. To play Houston like we did today and defend like we did, especially in the first half. Then we had to fight through to finish. I’m proud of the girls
“Great win and I’m real proud of these kids.”
Against a team the Cajuns lost to a year ago, UL jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead and never trailed in the game.
As usual, defense led the way for the Cajuns, who will next play at No. 3 Texas on Friday. UL limited Houston to 23.3% shooting from the field for the game and only 19% from 3-point land.
The Cajuns kept Houston from hurting them on the break – edging the Cougars 13-10 in the category – and also owned an edge in scoring in the paint 22-14.
Playing the biggest role in UL’s fast start was Tamera Johnson with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
“We were preparing for this all week,” Johnson said. “We knew they had some aggressive players in the post, so I was preparing myself mentally and physically to be just as aggressive as they were on the boards.”
With the game tied 10-all late in the first quarter, Johnson embarked on a personal 11-point run to spark a 13-0 UL surge for a 23-10 lead with 7:46 left until halftime.
“To come out today and honestly I was just looking for some consistency,” Brodhead said. “If we could find a group of kids that could be a little bit more consistent. I tell you what, they played hard and they were consistent. It wasn’t a perfect game. We had 19 turnovers and that’s a little bit too much, but to be able to win with 19 turnovers.”
The only other double-figure scorers for the Cajuns were Destiny Rice and newcomer Sherry Porter. Rice played 31 minutes, collecting 10 points and three assists, while Porter added 11 points.
“I’ll be honest, I was a little nervous at first because I haven’t played a game in two years,” Porter said. “But being out there with my teammates – like T (Johnson) came out on fire and her fire was contagious. So being out there, it felt good to be back and playing.”
UL settled for 35.4% shooting from the field, 25% from 3-point land and 66.7% at the line (18-27).
“I think we’ve got some shooters and I think we’ve got some scorers,” Brodhead said. “I think we just need to keep working to get better.”
The Cajuns took that double-digit lead into the half and extended it to a 36-17 lead with a 7-0 run to open the third quarter. But Houston finally fought back with a 7-0 run of its own and only trailed 43-35 with 5:23 left.
That’s when Porter delivered a big 3-pointer to get the lead back to 11 and provide enough cushion to open the season with a win.
“It’s going really, really well,” said Porter of her transfer from Western Kentucky. “I came in June and I blended and meshed with the team =really well. We’ve got a good group of teammates. We got a sisterhood.”
Rice made two free throws with 1:26 and Porter added a pair with 40.1 seconds to avoid any late letdowns.
“Our chemistry isn’t all what we where it to be, but we’ve got quite a few girls that have really bought in,” Broadhead said. “Once we get everybody else to feel a little more comfortable, I think you’ll see it.
“Especially on the women’s side, you’ve got to have that chemistry and I think we definitely have it. I think we’re going to continue to get better.”