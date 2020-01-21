Well, UL’s football program is losing a coach to the Baylor Bears after all.
UL head coach Billy Napier remains with the Ragin’ Cajuns after reportedly being on Baylor’s short list after coach Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers.
But it was announced Tuesday that UL defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is leaving the Cajuns to accept the same position with the Big 12’s Bears.
“We are extremely grateful for Coach Ron Roberts and the contributions he made to our football organization,” Napier said in a statement Tuesday. “Under Ron’s leadership, our defense made tremendous progress this past season, ranking as one of the most improved defensive units in the nation. We wish him and his family the best of luck going forward.”
The news wasn’t a big shock to the Cajuns. Roberts worked with Aranda earlier in both of their careers.
Prior to Aranda hitting the big time at Wisconsin and then LSU, he coached at Hawaii, Utah State and Delta State. While being the defensive coordinator at Delta State in 2007, his head coach was Roberts.
Roberts went to be Southeastern’s head coach from 2012-17, before coming to UL for the past two seasons.
Roberts took over a UL defense that was among the worst in the nation in 2017. The Cajuns allowed 40 points and 492.7 yards per game that season. Opposing offenses converted 48.5 percent of their third-down attempts.
This past season, UL’s defense was 49th nationally in yards allowed at 371.8 yards per game and 18th nationally in points allowed at 19.7. Opposing offenses only converted 36.1 percent of their third-down attempts.