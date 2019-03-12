UL’s Gant named to All-District team
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One day after being named the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and earning first-team honors, UL’s JaKeenan Gant picked up more postseason accolades on Tuesday when he was selected to the 2018-19 U.S. Basketball Writers Association Men’s Basketball All-District VII team.
Gant, a 6-foot-8 forward, was one of 10 players selected to the all-district team, comprised of all Division I schools in the states of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. Gant was one of three Sun Belt Conference players named to the squad, joining Arkansas State’s Ty Cockfield and ULM guard Daishon Smith.
Gant finished the regular season ranked third in the Sun Belt in scoring (20.4) and led the league in blocked shots (2.7) for the second consecutive year. He finished second in the league in both rebounds (8.6) and field goal percentage (.541) while recording 15 games with 20 or more points, highlighted by a career-high 45 points in a win over Little Rock on Jan. 5.
U.S BASKETBALL WRITERS 2018-19 MEN’S ALL-DISTRICT VII TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Beard, Texas Tech
ALL-DISTRICT TEAM (10)
Desmond Bane, TCU; Ty Cockfield, Arkansas State; Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech; Corey Davis, Houston; Daniel Gafford, Arkansas; JaKeenan Gant, UL; Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA; Isaiah Joe, Arkansas; Daishon Smith, ULM; Tremont Waters, LSU.
Softball ace Ellyson earns weekly Sun Belt honor
Summer Ellyson collected her second Community Coffee Sun Belt Softball Pitcher of the Week award of the 2019 season for her efforts in 10th-ranked UL softball’s road series sweep at Texas State.
Ellyson steered the Ragin' Cajuns to the sweep, the first in San Marcos since Texas State joined the Sun Belt, by earning the win in all three games.
Ellyson closed the series with 12-2/3 consecutive scoreless innings pitched and limited the Bobcats to a single run and six hits over 14-2/3 total innings pitched.
She was key in the series clincher, entering in the fourth inning of a tied contest and not yielding a hit until the seventh inning. During that relief stint she stranded five Bobcats in scoring position as UL wrapped up its 47th consecutive Sun Belt series win.
Sun Belt honors UL video coordinator Walker
The Collegiate Sports Video Association named Darren Walker, Assistant Director of Athletics for Video Operations for Louisiana Athletics, the 2018-19 Sun Belt Conference Video Coordinator of the Year.
Walker was selected by a majority vote of his peers in the Sun Belt to receive the Conference Video Coordinator of the Year honor. He is now a finalist for the prestigious Bob Matey National Video Coordinator of the Year award, which will be announced at the annual CSVA banquet on May 15, in Anaheim, California.
Walker is in his 19th year of directing video operations for the Ragin’ Cajuns' football program. A 1996 graduate of the University, Walker was hired in 2001 and is the longest tenured video coordinator in the Sun Belt Conference. Walker oversees a staff of 10 student workers and has worn many hats during his tenure.
Primarily, Walker oversees the editing and production of Ragin’ Cajuns football workout, practice and game video, as well as the football coaching staff’s computer and video technologies at the Donald & Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center. In addition to practice video, his staff also handles clock operation and the music and crowd noise played at practice.