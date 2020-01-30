There were no guarantees.
He understood that.
But after UL left-handed pitcher Gunner Leger wasn’t drafted following his senior season last June, he decided his best course of action was to train hard, get back to 100% and hope to impress a team down the line in a bullpen session.
And the former Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year will get his chance at professional baseball after all.
A few formalities remain to make the deal official, but Leger signed a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Indians' organization Tuesday.
“All I wanted was the opportunity,” Leger said. "Whether it lasts 10 days or 10 years, with everything that’s happened, I’m getting my opportunity."
The game plan began with moving to Nashville, Tennessee, where his agent, the Bledsoe Agency, has a training facility.
“Basically I wanted to get back in the shape I’m used to being in, being able to start consistently and do what I feel makes me the most valuable to be consistent every five days,” he said.
So for the past five months, Leger has been molding his body, mind and arm back to shape in Tennessee.
Three weeks after the draft, the Los Angeles Dodgers actually offered him a free-agent deal. Having already decided to employ the Nashville plan and still not feeling 100% physically, he declined.
“I had not thrown, so I figured get back in shape and go in on as much of my terms as I could,” Leger said. “I didn’t feel like I was in great shape. I didn’t want to take an opportunity, and they expect me to be Gunner Leger every fifth day and I couldn’t hold up, and then you end up getting released. They see 80% of you versus what you’re really capable of.”
So, in effect, Leger “kind of bet on himself. That’s what I felt like I had to do to not regret any of it.”
Himself and the Bledsoe Agency, that is.
Last month, an Indians scouting coordinator he knew from his college days attended a pitching clinic in Nashville. In addition to speaking, the scout saw Leger throw and go through his daily workout routine.
After reporting back to the club, news came back from his agent that the Indians were interested in offering him a deal.
His plan had worked, and he didn’t even have to go through a pro-day style bullpen session to achieve it.
“My agents did a lot of work in the background for me,” Leger said. “They’re kind of the only reason this was able to happen, the way it did at least. I’m blessed to have them in my corner.”
After three seasons of being a workhorse pitcher for the Cajuns from 2015-17, Leger was drafted in the 26th round by the Miami Marlins.
But he needed surgery and eventually elected to decline the offer and return to UL. He sat out the entire 2018 season and then wasn’t ready to return to form last year either.
He threw 114-1/3 innings as a freshman with a 6-5 record and a 2.99 ERA. As a sophomore, he was 7-3 with a 2.26 ERA in 91-2/3 innings, before getting to 10-2 with a 1.97 in 91-1/3 innings as a junior.
But as a senior, he was 1-3 with four saves and a 2.30 ERA in 31-1/3 innings.
“My last year in college, I don’t want to say I rushed back … clinically I was healthy and still am healthy,” Leger said. “I think it was just more about physical conditioning and just being in shape enough to do what I was asking my body to do.”
He was technically able to pitch, but he wasn’t able to be Gunner Leger.
“I’ve always prided myself in being in great shape and being able to be the workhorse and I wasn’t really even close to that,” he said. “I was naive to the fact that I didn’t really know how bad it was going to be as far as the rehab and how long it would take to be back to normal.”
These days, that old feeling is back.
“I feel healthy,” Leger said. “I’m arguably in the best shape in my life. For me, it was about getting another offseason.”
The next step is attending spring training in Goodyear, Arizona, and then getting his club assignment. Technically, he’s rostered with the Lake Country Captains of the Midwest League, but that could change depending on spring training results.
He’s going to start as a starting pitcher, but Leger said he’s capable of being a set-up man, closer or even an lefty specialist if necessary.
“All I know right now, I’ll report to spring training and see how it goes from there,” he said.
The important thing is all those nights of laying in bed wondering whether he’d ever get a chance to play pro ball are over.
No longer does he have to convince himself that it would be fine if that offer never came.
“I’ve always been confident in myself,” Leger said. “Never did I question my ability. I just didn’t know from a health standpoint, because a lot of it is out of my control really.
“I didn’t know if someone would say, ‘Yeah, we know everything that’s happened, but we’re going to take that risk.’ ”