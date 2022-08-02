UL director of athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard has enjoyed the achievements the Ragin’ Cajuns have experienced since he came to Lafayette in 2017, but he doesn’t yet feel like the job has been completed.
It also helps that he really likes the people he’s working for and with in Cajun Country.
As a result, Maggard agreed to add another year to his contract through June of 2027 to continue serving as the Cajuns’ athletic director.
“I’m very honored,” Maggard said. “I’m excited to keep the ship rolling.”
The university announced the extension Tuesday coming off one of the most successful athletic years with the Cajuns winning Sun Belt championships in football, baseball and softball.
“It’s always been a key goal for me to compete for championships and we’ve done that,” Maggard said. “I had high hopes when I took the job, but I’d think it’s fair to say that we’ve been able to experience more success than I expected in areas like getting the football team into a Top 25 program and raising money at record-setting levels.”
The department raised over a record $30 million, including the largest single-gift offering of $15 million.
Also, Maggard takes great pride in his athletes’ impact in the community.
“Another big thing to me is that our student-athletes have led the conference in community service two years in a row,” he added. “That’s a big deal to me.”
Naturally, Maggard has been approached from other universities to take his services elsewhere.
There are two major reasons he’s elected to stay at UL – the duty of finishing what he’s started and the man he’s working for.
“We still haven’t finished the job,” he contended. “We’ve made great strides, but there’s still plenty left to do. I realized how much more there’s left to accomplish.”
Then there’s the influence of UL president Dr. Joseph Savoie.
“I realize how fortunate I am to have a president like Dr. Savoie to work with,” Maggard said. “You couldn’t find a better person to work with and for than Dr. Savoie. First and foremost, he understands the value an athletic department can and should have on a university and on a community.
“He supports you and works with you, but he doesn’t micro-manage you. His leadership style, I just couldn’t ask for a better person to work for anywhere.”
Maggard has also played a leadership role among the Sun Belt athletic directors to help the conference prosper through the complicated pandemic and conference realignment era of college athletics.
Another big part of Maggard’s winning relationship with UL is his wife Kerry. Five years ago, he began his time here telling UL fans even if they didn’t like him, they’d like his wife.
As the 2022 football season is about to begin, both have been embraced in Cajun Country.
“I’m extremely fortunate to have a spouse to is 100 percent invested and supportive of everything we’re trying to do with build this program,” Maggard said. “She loves it here.”