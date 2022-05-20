The UL Ragin’ Cajuns kept encountering obstacles in Friday’s 4-3 loss to No. 2-seeded Auburn in their opening game of the Clemson NCAA regional.
Not only was coach Gerry Glasco not available while finishing up his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 but also starting shortstop Alexa Langeliers and pitcher Sam Landry were unavailable “due to an illness.”
“I told them in the postgame how proud I was of them,” UL assistant coach Lacy Prejean said. “I would compete with any one of them all over again. This is just part of our story and we’re not done.
“We continued our process. We did what we could with our healthy players. They worked smart, they worked hard, and we just continued to battle. These ladies are fighters. This is it for them. We just showed up every day and continued to battle.”
The Cajuns dropped to 45-12 and will now meet UNC-Wilmington at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game. Auburn (40-15) will play top-seeded Clemson — a 9-0 winner over UNC-Wilmington — at noon Saturday.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” Prejean said of Auburn. “We knew both teams were going to be aggressive. (Auburn’s Maddie Penta) is a great pitcher. We were prepared. We hit the ball on the nose a lot, and they made some great plays out there. We put a lot of pressure on them.
“I’m so proud of our team the way we came out. We had to face a lot of adversity this week, but they came out ready to play.”
UL got to Penta with a run in each of the first two innings. Stormy Kotzelnick singled, stole second and reached third on a throwing error. Jourdyn Campbell’s sacrifice fly to center got the first run home.
In the bottom of the first, Auburn slugger Bri Ellis hit a two-out, two-run home run for a 2-1 lead.
UL answered with Karly Heath's double and Maddie Hayden's two-out RBI double to left for a 2-2 tie.
“Overall, the approach we came into the game with, we did good with it,” Hayden said. “We squared up the ball a lot. We just didn’t get lucky with some of the hits we got. I think we came in prepared and every body stepped up. We did really good against her.”
Penta has 263 strikeouts in 189 innings, but the Cajuns limited her to five. UL also hit several long fly balls tracked down near the wall. Prejean estimated three would have been homers at Lamson Park.
There was more two-out magic in the third for Auburn when Nelia Peralta dumped a bloop single to left for a 3-2 lead.
UL answered again with a tying run in the fifth when Laney Credeur walked and Hayden singled ahead of Kayla Falterman’s sacrifice. A wild pitch allowed Credeur to score and tie the game.
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, Ellis was up again in the sixth and delivered the game-winning homer to center field off UL starter Meghan Schorman.
“No, I watched a lot of film on Ellis, so I know she’s pretty strong,” Schorman said. “I know that she’s their best hitter. She just hit a good pitch. Credit to her.
“I just had to pitch my pitches. She hit two really good balls. I just have to give her credit for that. That’s really all that it was. She made some good hits. The pitches were good that she hit, so credit to her.”
Schorman gave up six hits, walked none and struck out six in the loss.
“There’s been plenty of times we’ve had to make comebacks in games,” Schorman said. “Our backs are against the wall, but I feel like we do well under pressure.
“Obviously we don’t want this to be the end for our seniors, so we’re going to give everything that we have. We’re not ready to tell them goodbye yet.”
Don't expect the Cajuns to try to reinvent the wheel with their season on the line.
“I think we come out and play every game,” Hayden said of Saturday’s approach against UNC-Wilmington. “We’re not going to change anything. We came ready, we fought hard and we were gritty. That’s our approach every game, so I don’t think anything’s going to change about that.”