UL-Lafayette football coach Billy Napier did not hesitate to speak highly of the physical condition of the Ragin’ Cajuns three days into fall practice. He also said that the leadership aspect from the players has been a pleasant surprise.
The consistency in workouts? Not so much.
“We need more players that can play winning football,” Napier said Monday after the team’s practices Friday through Sunday. “We’ve got to get more consistency in performance. If we’re going to be a team that’s known for their effort and their toughness, we have miles to go.”
Napier said the first two days of noncontact drills and Sunday’s lengthy session in shoulder pads did show the conditioning that he and his staff had harped on since off-season workouts began in the second week of January.
“I’m very pleased with where our team is at from a physical standpoint,” he said. “It’s very obvious after three days that our strength and conditioning staff did a great job. And we’ve had leadership really emerge at the player level. We’ve finished the first three practices really strong. We’ve seen some young players emerge, and we’re very pleased with the class that we brought in.”
The Cajuns, who have 21 more scheduled practice sessions before the Sept. 1 opener against Grambling, have almost 40 new faces on the training camp roster. Napier said that newness could be part of the reason for inconsistency.
“We had that conversation this morning on defense,” he said. “Let’s make sure the volume doesn’t overwhelm the young players. Let’s take the first seven practices and the first scrimmage and keep the concept simple enough, not get too vanilla but let’s keep it simple enough where we can evaluate the players and we can decide who we want to invest reps in and coach for the future.
“We want to figure out who is the best player five weeks from now, and not necessarily who knows what to do right now. Sometimes the guy that knows what to do might not be the most effective player two months from now. That balance of volume of install and execution is the same struggle that most coaches have this time of year.”
Dion's moves
Junior Dion Ray, who scored four touchdowns as the Cajuns’ “wildcat” quarterback last year, was moved to wide receiver in UL-Lafayette’s past two practice sessions.
The Cajuns wide receiver corps figures to be one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference with its top six pass catchers from last year returning, but with Michael Jacquet’s move to cornerback, Jarrod “Bam” Jackson’s lingering toe injury and starter Ryheem Malone's knee injury, depth has become an issue.
“We’re still going to work him at quarterback in spot-play situations,” Napier said, “but moving him there has really been productive. He’s in the same position Bam was in, and he’s proven here in the past that he can be effective with the ball in his hands from his history when he scrambles from the wildcat.
“He’s struggled to become an effective passer, but he’s so well-respected by his teammates and such a class act, we’re getting him in a position where he can really contribute.”
Napier said that Jackson, who had 18 catches and two scores last year, remains a question mark. He is not on the 110-player roster who can participate in practice before classes start.
“It’ll be based on what we see the next couple of weeks,” he said. “It’s going to be a pain tolerance deal, what he will be like the next day after a good bit of work. Time will tell, but it’ll be a while before he’s back.”
Other injuries
Napier said that three players had been injured in the first three days of camp, including one who was replaced on the 110-player roster.
Senior defensive end and former Michigan walk-on Tommy Whitted of Orlando, Florida, is out with a high ankle sprain and will not return to drills until the roster can expand just before the opener. Whitted played in all 12 games last year and had 20 tackles as a backup linebacker.
Sophomore linebacker Ken Jones of Westminster Christian, who redshirted last season, is sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Calif Gossett of Pensacola, Florida, is going through limited drills with a shoulder injury.
Napier said that the rest of the injury list — running back Elijah Mitchell (foot), wide receiver Ryheem Malone (knee) and offensive tackle Staten Wade (knee) — all remain on track for the Sept. 1 opener.
“I feel 100 percent. I’m ready for the season right now,” said Mitchell who rushed for 257 yards and four scores as a true freshman in UL-Lafayette’s first four games before last year’s foot injury. “By the end of the spring, I felt like I was getting back to where I was before I got hurt.”
Next
The Cajuns held their second day of shoulder-pads-only drills late Monday evening and will don full gear for the first time in Tuesday’s evening practice. The team will work out in full gear Tuesday and Wednesday before a day off Thursday and will work out again in full gear Friday before a scheduled scrimmage Saturday.