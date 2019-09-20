Lance Key is hoping the rest of the soccer coaches in the Sun Belt Conference are wrong about his UL club.
The league coaches have already missed on one pick from their preseason poll, but that doesn’t make the first-year Ragin’ Cajuns coach feel much better about Sunday’s conference opener.
The Cajuns (4-3-1) were picked only ninth out of 11 teams in that poll, and they will welcome the team tabbed to finish second Sunday when South Alabama’s Jaguars wrap up a two-game Sun Belt road trip. To make things even more interesting, the Jaguars (6-2-1, 1-0) are coming off a 1-0 double-overtime win over preseason poll favorite and nationally ranked Texas State on Thursday.
“They’re off to a great start,” Key said of a USA, which also split road matches at Southeastern Conference foes Ole Miss and Mississippi State last week. “They’re historically at the top of the conference, so we know who they are. They look like they’ve got some new life, and I think we have new life also.”
UL goes into Sun Belt play in better shape than last season. The Cajuns were 1-5-2 in nonconference play last year and had scored only five goals. This year, they’ve tripled that scoring output and enter Sunday’s match with four wins in their past five outings, the only loss a 2-1 double-overtime setback at Northwestern State last Sunday.
If the Cajuns need more motivation, the returnees from last year’s squad haven’t forgotten last year. UL needed one win in its last two matches to lock up a spot in the eight-team Sun Belt postseason tournament, but battled to a 1-1 draw with USA in Mobile and then lost 2-1 in overtime at home to Georgia State in the regular-season finale.
“What I’m trying to encourage our players to do is forget about where they’ve been and concentrate on where we’re going,” Key said. “We’ve got a young team that’s trying to transition to our expectations, but we’ve also played 10 games now (counting two exhibitions) and we should be nearly through that.”
The Cajuns have scored 15 goals in eight matches after scoring only 10 all last season. However, Key pointed at his team’s defense as a big key in turning things around after an 0-2-1 start.
Counting two exhibition matches, UL gave up 16 goals in its first five appearances. Since that time they’ve allowed only three, one of them coming in the second overtime at Northwestern, and Key said some of those could have been prevented.
“We were up 1-nil and gave up a soft goal in the second half, something we’ve seen far too often this year,” he said. “In overtime we had three shots within 8 yards and three good chances to win in the first 10 minutes, but they found a soft spot in our defense in the second overtime. They just outworked us for that one, and that was pretty disappointing.
“We have to be able to manage a game when we’re in position to win. You can protect a lead or you can try to increase a lead, and we’ve got to find the right balance there. Protecting a lead isn’t who I am, if you have the ball, do something with it.”
So far, UL has done that. The Cajuns are second in the Sun Belt in shots (102), assists (15) and corner kicks (44) and third in points (43) and goals scored (14). Freshman Karleen Bedre, who is tied for the Sun Belt lead in assists (four), and sophomore Skyla Sykes have three goals each — one more than any Cajun all last season.
“That’s our biggest growth if you watch us,” Key said. “We’re comfortable with the ball. We’re increasing our technical efficiency, we’re finding opportunities and putting ourselves in position to create attacking options. But we’re also conceding too many goals, and we need to stop that, especially against a good team like South Alabama.”
South Alabama (6-2-1, 1-0) at UL (4-3-1, 0-0)
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Sunday, UL Track/Soccer Complex
RADIO: none. TV: Cox Sports Television (CST)/ESPN+