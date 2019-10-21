Some of it has been because injuries, some of it is the opponent and some of it is pure coincidence.

But however you explain it, UL’s wide receiving rotation remains up in the air seven games into the season.

There never was a question who the No. 1 target was in senior Ja’Marcus Bradley, who leads the way with 29 receptions for 439 yards and four scores. Bradley, though, left the Appalachian State loss with an injury.

That allowed former Westminster standout Jalen Williams an opportunity to contribute more.

“Well, I think Jalen’s been a very productive player even last year at times, he did a nice job for us,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “He’s always been a really good special teams player, last year he got a little bit nicked up in the second half of the season. But he’s been healthy and he’s spelled Ja’Marcus throughout the season so far at X receiver and made plays when he’s been given opportunities.

“I thought he had some production Thursday, but he’s mostly been a really sound, effective special teams player for us and a role player on offense. He plays well without the ball, he’s tough, he’s physical and certainly he’s got some height and length. He’s growing up, he’s a young player, got a couple of years left here and we’re pleased with Jalen and the progress he’s made.”

Also showing signs of making an impact down the road is Calif Gossett, who now has seven catches for 55 yards after three receptions at Arkansas State.

“Well, he’s gotten healthy is the first thing,” Napier said of Gossett. “He had a knee injury early in the year. It took him a couple of weeks to get back and be at 100%, but certainly has practiced well in particular as of late, a little more consistent. We’re trying to get Jamal Bell healthy, Jamal’s knees, that injury he had from earlier in the year has lingered a little bit. We played Calif and Peter (LeBlanc) mostly in that game at Z as we’re trying to get Jamal healthy and get him back for the final stretch.”

Bell had emerged as a No. 2 guy, but injuries have hampered him as well.

"I think it’s weekly based on what we see, the intensity, the urgency, the production and effectiveness in practice, how sharp are they mentally, and then the health has played a role,” Napier said of the wide receiver position on the depth chart. “Jamal’s been banged up. Calif’s been banged up. We did make the move and put Brian Smith over back at X last week and that looks like a position that maybe will be better for him in the future. But outside of Ja’Marcus and Bam we’re very much a work in progress, and evaluating those guys each week on how they practice and where we think they’re at from a mental standpoint and a health standpoint.”

Robinson hanging in there

A year ago, redshirt senior tackle Rico Robinson was a fixture as the weekly starter at left tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

So far this season, however, sophomore Max Mitchell has taken over that role.

But Napier said Robinson has been practicing extra hard of late and that earned him the chance to play more during Thursday’s 37-20 road win over Arkansas State. It was Robinson at left tackle when Raymond Calais exploded for an 80-yard touchdown run.

“Rico’s practiced better here as of late, I think he went through a spell there where he wasn’t practicing maybe with the same intensity and urgency that he had in the past,” Napier said. “A lot of it has to do with Max (Mitchell) and the progress that he’s made. We consider Rico a sixth starter, we often times use the (phrase) 'five equals one' there, but in reality it’s been six equals one for a long time and Rico’s been that guy. He played really steady ball, played tremendous for us last year, and a guy that, as long as he practices with the right approach, he’ll play every week.”

Unsung heroes

Any successful football team has its share of unsung heroes and the 5-2, 2-1 Ragin’ Cajuns are no different.

Topping the list of former walk-ons to play huge roles for the Cajuns this season is starting center Shane Vallot. Meanwhile, Kam Pedescleaux isn’t starting but has contributed 15 tackles, a sack, an interception and two pass breakups.

“I think Pedescleaux in particular as a normal down player,” Napier said. “He plays star in our nickel stuff and plays in our dime packages. A former walk-on who is just very instinctive, savvy, high football IQ, tough guy that has done a tremendous job for us.”

Then two former walk-on tight ends in Hunter Bergeron and Pearse Migl have really filled a void after two starters suffered injuries.

Napier also points to former Acadiana High standout Jayrin Wilson and special teams phenom Brandon Bishop as behind-the-scenes contributors to the squad.

“Then a few guys that I think deserve recognition are Jayrin Wilson, a local Acadiana product that has done a great job for us on special teams,” Napier said. “He played some as a reserve corner early in the year. And a young man named Brandon Bishop who is a walk-on that we added that’s from Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He plays safety and has been starting on a couple of special teams for us as a walk-on. His dad (Blaine) is a former player from LSU. He’s got a great football IQ, really has some good play speed and is a physical, tough competitor.”

The silent safety

Deuce Wallace and Bralen Trahan are local products contributing heavily at safety so far this season for the Cajuns.

Then there’s sophomore Percy Butler who has been among the defense’s top tacklers all season. Of late, however, anyone discussing the defense would be remiss to forget about redshirt junior Cameron Solomon, who had six tackles against Arkansas State.

“He played really physical in the game,” Napier said. “You could see that. The normal fan could tell he was out there Thursday night. He’s really stepped up. We’ve got several guys that are kind of co-starters in the back end, whether that’s Bralen (Trahan), Percy (Butler), Deuce (Wallace), Cameron, there’s a number of players there that play equally every week depending on the matchups and what type of game it is.

“But Cam has done a tremendous job for us back there in year two of his career — just a mature, heady guy, very stable, very dependable. You know what you’re going to get each and every day from him.”