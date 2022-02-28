ACA.ulsoftball.021222.503

UL coach Gerry Glasco's Cajuns won't be playing on Mardi Gras day after all with the road doubleheader at Stephen F. Austin being postponed.

 STAFF PHOTO BY Brad Kemp

UL's 3 p.m. road softball doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday against Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas has been postponed due to poor field conditions after a weekend weather storm.

The Cajuns are 10-2 and coming off a 4-1 showing in the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville. UL will now next play at 6 p.m. Thursday against LSU at Lamson Park. 

After playing LSU, UL will then participate in LSU's crossover tournament, beginning with Central Connecticut State at 2:30 p.m. Friday and Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. Friday.

S.F. Austin is 5-11 on the season and was coming off a 3-2 showing at LSU's tournament in Baton Rouge.