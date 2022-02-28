UL's 3 p.m. road softball doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday against Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas has been postponed due to poor field conditions after a weekend weather storm.
The Cajuns are 10-2 and coming off a 4-1 showing in the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville. UL will now next play at 6 p.m. Thursday against LSU at Lamson Park.
After playing LSU, UL will then participate in LSU's crossover tournament, beginning with Central Connecticut State at 2:30 p.m. Friday and Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. Friday.
S.F. Austin is 5-11 on the season and was coming off a 3-2 showing at LSU's tournament in Baton Rouge.