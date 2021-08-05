The glorious offseason for UL’s football program is officially over.
The 2021 Ragin’ Cajuns reported for August camp Thursday and practice for the fall season officially begins Friday.
Coach Billy Napier’s Cajuns are coming off two historic seasons and are hoping to raise the bar once again this season.
His 2019 team established a new school record for wins with 11 and last year’s squad delivered an encore performance at 10-1 and the program’s first national ranking in the modern era.
But if you listen to players and coaches alike, the Cajuns haven’t reached the finish line just yet.
"There’s a lot to be excited about," co-offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. "We’ve got this thing trending in the right direction. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but certainly we’re moving towards something we can all be really proud of."
By all accounts, this is a focused bunch returning Thursday with some very specific goals in mind.
“My goal is to win the Sun Belt championship,” UL redshirt sophomore running back Chris Smith said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. Everything else is going to sort its way out itself.”
Despite all the many achievements in recent season, the leaders on this year’s team won’t stand for any complacency.
There’s just too much left to be accomplished.
“I think the team has a big chip on its shoulder going from last year,” UL junior safety Bralen Trahan said. “We didn’t get a chance to fight for the Sun Belt championship. So I think this year is going to be a really good year for the team. I think everybody’s motivated. I think everybody’s ready for camp.”
On one hand, this camp will be a very unique one. With eight super seniors back – some for a seventh year at UL – and 23 super juniors due to an extra year of NCAA eligibility with COVID-19, this might be the most experienced team in school history.
On the other hand, Napier was quick to point out that there will still be 33 players and 20 support staff and coaches beginning their first UL camp Friday.
“It’s going to be highly competitive,” Napier said. “There are lots of roles to be determined.
“Getting in the mix to be the travel roster is going to be more competitive than it’s been at any time since we’ve been here.”
It will also be made clear that no positions are a lock as camp begins.
“We built this program on earning it and that’s exactly how we’ll put our team together this year as well,” Napier added.
Co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux reminded the area’s media on Thursday’s zoom conference call that experienced doesn’t mean polished.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement with these older guys too,” Desormeaux said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done there – the finer details of things. Being technically better at the little things that we do.
“It comes down to doing the fundamentals over and over again better than the guy across from you. What we preach over here constant growth and improvement, self-reflection and working on your weaknesses. So for us, there’s a challenge for the older guys to go out and get better.”
It also may be among the healthiest group reporting for camp. Napier said only wide receiver Dalen Cambre isn’t expected to practice Friday due to an illness, but he expected back by Sunday.
“I definitely think it’s the healthiest we’ve ever been since I’ve been here,” Trahan said.
“I think it’ll be a big benefit,” redshirt junior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux said. “With the experience we have coming back, it’s kind of like picking up where we were last season and we want to build on that.”
This August camp is also unique with COVID-19 alarms being set off again across the state and the nation.
“I’m not going to lie, I think everyone was hoping that we’d be back to normal,” Desormeaux said. “But at the end of the day, everyone’s got the same rules that they have to follow. For us, it’s going to be coming up with the best plan to be able to go out and compete every day and have our guys healthy and ready to play.”
After experiencing last year’s COVID-plagued season, though, the Cajuns are prepared.
“I was just so impressed with their resilience,” Desormeaux said of last season. “‘Hey, what do we need to do?” Tell us what we have to do, tell us what’s expected and we’ll make it work and let’s go.”
Much like last season, “we’ll follow all the rules that we have to follow, like we always do. You won’t hear any excuses from us. We’ll try to find a way to make it work.”