The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ quest to end the regular season on a four-game winning streak ended fittingly in frustrating fashion Friday night in Atlanta.
In a season filled with repeated second-half difficulties, the Cajuns saw a 14-point first half lead disappear in a disappointing 65-58 road loss to rival Georgia State.
As a result, the Cajuns (13-14, 8-9) will enter next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Florida as the No. 8 seed. That means UL will meet No. 9 Texas-Arlington at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
If the Cajuns win that game, UL would then meet No. 1 Texas State at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinal round.
The Mavericks (11-17, 7-10) swept the Cajuns during the regular season. UTA won handily 83-73 in Arlington on Jan. 13 and then 80-77 in overtime Feb. 12 in the Cajundome.
Meanwhile, Georgia State (15-10, 9-5) earned the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will await the Arkansas State-ULM winner in the 5 p.m. game Saturday.
If the Cajuns had won, they would have been the No. 7 seed because of Arkansas State’s 62-60 win over Appalachian State on Friday.
For much of Friday’s game, it appeared the Cajuns might win. Thanks to arguably the best game of the season by Greg Williams with 18 points and three rebounds on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, the Cajuns led by as much as 14 in the first half and owned a 35-24 halftime lead.
Things were still looking good eight minutes into the second half when UL’s fortunes began to crumble. A Williams dunk at 12:11 gave UL a 47-37 lead.
Moments later, point guard Michael Thomas left the game with an ankle injury. He would return but the Cajuns’ offensive execution didn’t.
Over the next four minutes, UL turned it over five times and missed four shots. Jordan Brown finally ended Georgia State’s 9-0 run with one of two free throws for a 48-46 lead with 8:09 left.
But Corey Allen’s 3-pointer at 7:50 gave the Panthers a 49-48 lead. The next six minutes of play was a seesaw battle between the two teams.
Missed jump shots by Williams at 1:19 and Brown at 1:12, though, effectively ended UL’s chances. Kane Williams nailed a pair of free throws with 50 seconds left to give the Panthers a 59-54 lead the Cajuns couldn’t overcome.
Jalen Dalcourt added 11 points as UL’s only other double-figure scorer.
Kobe Julien only played six minutes in the game, leaving with an injury in the first half.
Dou Gueye only played seven minutes, while Kentrell Garnett continued to struggle from the field with 1-of-6 shooting in 25 minutes of play.
Brown finished with five points and six turnovers in 31 minutes in his first game back after missing three games due to “contact tracing” issues.
Jalen Thomas led Georgia State with 16 points, followed by Williams with 14 and Allen 11.
UL committed 17 turnovers in the game, while giving up 16 offensive rebounds to the Panthers.
Sun Belt Men’s Tournament Schedule
Thursday’s Games
G1 – No. 9 UT-Arlington vs. No. 8 UL, 11:30 a.m.
G2 – No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 5 South Alabama, 2 p.m.
G3 – No. 11 ULM vs. No. 6 Arkansas State, 5 p.m.
G4 – No. 10 Georgia Southern vs. No. 7 Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
G5 – G1 winner vs. No. 1 Texas State, 11:30 a.m.
G6 – G2 winner vs No. 4 Troy, 2 p.m.
G7 – G3 winner vs. No. 3 Georgia State, 5 p.m.
G8 – G4 vs. No. 2 Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
G9 – Game 5 vs. Game 6 winners, 5 p.m.
G10 – Game 7 vs. Game 8 winners, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
G11 – Championship Game, 6 p.m.