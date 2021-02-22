Coming off a three-game series win at Tulane that will be tough to top this season in the drama category, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns begin a string of 19 scheduled games over the next 27 days with Tuesday’s 6 p.m. home opener against Louisiana Tech at Russo Park.

A stretch like that will both test the depth of a pitching staff and the discipline of a coaching staff, as well as give those coaches plenty of time to distribute meaningful at-bats to deserving candidates.

“We got 16 (position) guys out there this weekend and a couple more that didn’t travel,” Deggs said. “There’s a lot of competition on this ball club. There are a lot of options. There’s just a lot of interchangeable parts. We want a ball club that can travel and play in different environments and different conditions and still find ways to score runs. I thought we did a pretty good job with that this weekend.”

Deggs is a believer of interchangeable parts, and the Cajuns (2-1) clearly displayed that ability in beating Tulane twice in three extra-inning games.

It’s not that Deggs and his staff were concerned about facing Louisiana Tech or LSU on Wednesday during the weekend series at Tulane, but it had to be considered.

“It’s a lot different,” Deggs said of five-game weeks. “Really and truly, you don’t have the luxury to stay just in that one game. For instance, I could have maybe done a couple of different things Friday, but I had much scripted the way I wanted the weekend to look because of the five games.

“So you’ve got to have a little bit of the bigger picture in mind when you have these five-game weeks. You maybe don’t have the freedom or liberties that you normally might.”

Spencer Arrighetti is Tuesday’s scheduled starter, while Deggs said he hopes Connor Cooke is ready to bounce back from a tough 2-1/3 innings Friday to start Wednesday.

Several position players gave Deggs a lot of think about over the weekend, led by LSU transfer CJ Willis. The Ruston native hit .500 with two RBIs in two games.

“My vision for CJ is just so you know, I look at him like Mark McLemore,” Deggs said. “You think back to Mark with the Rangers, he was an everyday player who played a different position most nights.

“There are a lot of advantages to that as far as pushing other guys and as far as getting guys a rest, as far as being able to match up.”

Willis showed power with a double and a triple, while consistently showing patience at the plate.

“There are a lot of advantages to that as far as pushing other guys and as far as getting guys a rest, as far as being able to match up,” Deggs said. “I think he’s going to be a really, really good player — like (MLB) pick potential there. What he needs is just more experience and confidence.

“I just like the way he played so hungry this weekend. He’s a super-competitive kid who literally can play all three outfielder spots, all four infield spots and he can catch. I haven’t seen him pitch yet, but yeah, you never know.”

Brennan Breaux, who played both first base and the outfield, hit .400 with three RBIs.

“I think that’s one of our biggest keys is that Brennan is a really solid first baseman, although nobody’s seen it,” Deggs said. “He’s a solid first baseman with a lot of range and can obviously play all three outfield spots. Brennan being able to play first opens up a lot of stuff.”

Essentially, Tyler Robertson, who only hit .188 over the weekend, will start in center on most days.

“Everybody saw TR this weekend, that guy’s a freak,” Deggs said. “He’s just a big thoroughbred. His trajectory is straight up. Don’t pay attention to any numbers. He’s a raw, elite athlete that has a lot of toughness and fight to him.

“I hate to put that on him, but I had Hunter (Pence) at that age and man, there’s a lot of similarities between those two kids.”

That could mean even less time at first base for southpaw pitcher Brandon Talley, although Deggs is determined to keep him a two-way player.

“No, Talley will always be a two-way guy with me,” Deggs said. “Part of what makes Talley effect is that he’s a position player. There’s a psychology that goes into that. The two can feed off each other.

“So while Talley didn’t see any action positionally this weekend, he’s still taking BP, he’s still taking in-and-out, he’s still engaged, he’s still ready to play. I think that benefits him on the pitching side of things.”