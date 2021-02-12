It’s likely a question asked more than a few times in Cajun Country since UL’s 72-66 home loss to ULM on Thursday night in the Cajundome.

“How did the Cajuns lose to a last-place team on a 10-game losing streak?”

As coach Bob Marlin’s club prepares for Saturday’s 4 p.m. rematch at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, the search for answers to that and other questions suddenly reaches a critical stage.

For those genuinely interested in potential reasons, it’s typically a combination of a lot of factors.

The most obvious one is the frustration of being shorthanded again.

“We weren’t as deep as we usually are, so more guys had to play more minutes than they normally do,” senior guard Cedric Russell said.

Shorthanded Cajuns suffer tough home loss that ended ULM's 10-game losing streak The short-handed UL Ragin’ Cajuns played catch-up for 40 minutes against ULM on Thursday night at the Cajundome, and never got to the top of t…

Junior point guard Brayan Au didn’t dress for the game with an injury and freshman 3-point shooter Devin Butts didn’t dress because he was suspended.

“He’s going to be out for a minute,” Marlin said of Butts’ status. “We’ll see. We’ll see how he responds.”

While we’re on the injury issue, Marlin confirmed after the game neither point guard Trajan Wesley or forward Durey Cadwell will return this season. Kobe Julien, though, is “limited in practice right now. He went to the doctor today and hopefully he’ll be out there, maybe next week. If not, it might be the following week. He’s on a minute restriction in practice.”

If Julien can return prior to the conference tournament, it could give the staff a few more options.

“We won’t have to play with so many guards,” said Marlin, who also added to UL's shorthanded issues of late just getting back from COVID-19 quarantine.

Back to the game, yes ULM entered the game at 4-15 and 2-10 after the 2-0 start, but the Warhawks likely never faced any lineups with four freshman on the court at the same time like the Cajuns had at times Thursday.

At times, it had that strange feel of last year's quandry of dwindling options.

The Cajuns only made one of their first 14 attempts from the field, finding themselves down 22-5 and then 27-10 before mounting a rally.

Why so cold from the field?

Russell suggested it was a result of a different lineup that hasn’t played at home in two weeks and perhaps being a little more fatigued than usual, being shorthanded of late on the road and now playing a day earlier on Thursday.

“Having fewer days to recover is kind of tough, but we’re going to figure it out,” he said.

Marlin offered the officiating crew chief had to be removed just prior to the game with a medical issue.

“Not having him made it difficult on those guys,” Marlin said.

“Early in the game, there were some fouls - a lot of no-calls. They really let them play and I think that hurt us early.”

Eventually, the Cajuns adjusted and were able to cut the large deficit to three twice in the second half, but didn’t shoot a good enough percentage (38.7) to catch up.

It also didn’t help when a frustrated Dou Gueye – having scored seven points in the second half to help keep UL within reach – exploded emotionally after getting a technical foul with 15:31 left and didn’t return until the 8:20 mark.

Then there’s the “due” theory. UL assistant coaches Brock Morris and Mike Murphy reminded us before last week how many close games the Warhawks played in that 10-game drought.

However you explain it, the shorthanded Cajuns coming off a long road trip were certainly ripe for the picking Thursday.

For those fans not interested in how it happened, perhaps a better question is, “Ok, what in the world are you going to do about it?”

Cajuns hope to respond to being swept by defending 3-point line better For the first time since the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball season began on New Year’s Day, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns must respond to being s…

For starters, the Cajuns need to guard the 3-point shot better. In this current three-game losing streak that dropped UL from first place in the West race at 7-3 to tied for second but only a half-game out of fifth place at 7-6, UL’s given up 11 3-pointers in each loss.

“We told the guys, ‘If they get 10 3s, we’re in trouble,’ and they had seven at halftime,” Marlin said.

As upsetting as the loss was, Russell maintains it could have come at a worse time.

“I feel like we hit that wall, that adversity and I’m glad we’re seeing it now, versus later, where that that game could cost us our season,” he contended.

“Now it’s a wakeup call and that’s what we need.”

Perhaps, time will tell on that one.

The real concern is there’s only five regular season games left. As disappointing as Thursday’s loss was, the Sun Belt tournament essentially gives all teams a mulligan.

The team Marlin put on the floor Thursday was not the team that won five straight recently to vault into first place.

"We just have to play through it," Marlin said.

Can the lineup get back to that level of availability, return to something approaching an offensive rhythm without having to lean on Russell too much and maybe add a little extra spice in Julien just at the right time?

Furthermore, perhaps this extra burden on such talented freshmen as Ty Harper and Isaiah Richards will give them the seasoning necessary to perform in Pensacola.

Or perhaps the train is off the track and is in jeopardy of spinning out of control.

“A lot of it has to do with us not making our normal shots,” Russell said. “It’s getting back in the gym and taking and making those games shots that we normally make.

“Up there (in Monroe), it’s going to be a tough one, but it’s nothing that we haven’t faced before.”

Whichever group you fall in, nearly everyone should agree a redemption win Saturday is a great place to start.

And looking forward, don’t forget UL is 3-1 on the season against first-place Texas State, so perhaps Pensacola is still possible.

“We gave them confidence as they go back to their place on Saturday,” Marlin said. “That’ll be a challenge for us, but we’ve got to make shots. This is our first three-game losing streak on the year. “We’ve got to win out to try to get first or second and may not be able to do it now. Every game is important, but the next one is really important to play well.”