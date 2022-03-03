There were several moments during UL’s 67-64 victory over UTA on Friday when it looked like the Ragin’ Cajuns might cruise in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center.
But UL coach Bob Marlin knew better.
“Nothing’s ever easy for us, I tell you,” Marlin said following the win that earned the Cajuns a matchup against No. 1-seeded Texas State at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“I knew they were going to make a run at us, which they did.”
Perhaps more accurately, the Mavericks spent practically the entire game chasing Marlin’s Cajuns, who improved to 14-14 with the win.
After the Mavericks took the early 2-0 lead, UL controlled the next 18 minutes of play, thanks to tremendous first halves by Lafayette natives Greg Williams and Jalen Dalcourt.
Williams, a former Lafayette Christian standout, followed a drive to the basket with a 3-pointer at 14:46 for a 13-5 Cajuns lead.
“Defensively, we were really good early and we were scoring the ball too, thanks to these two guys (Williams, Dalcourt),” Marlin said. “They hit some big shots for us. Greg was aggressive and Jalen was aggressive, and they pressed so we were able to get good looks in the open court.”
Kentrell Garnett’s 3 at 11:29 got UL’s lead to 20-8 and Durey Cadwell’s bomb earned the Cajuns their first of several 17-point leads with 6:18 still left until intermission.
A former Lafayette High star, Dalcourt added 3-pointers of his own at 5:00 for a 30-15 edge and again with 2:21 left until halftime for a 36-19 advantage.
Dalcourt finished with a team-high 16 points behind 5-of-6 shooting behind the arc.
“Just a lot of reps, getting up a lot of shots and just letting my confidence transfer over to the game,” Dalcourt said. “Just being confident and not hesitating on my shot – just letting it fly.”
UL shot 50% from the floor in the first half and even better from deep at 6-for-9 on 3-pointers, while limiting UTA to 23.3% shooting from the field in the first half.
But the Mavericks, who swept UL in the regular season, somehow found a way to stay close. First, with an 8-0 run to close out the first half down single digits at 36-27 and then two quick buckets to start the second half to a 36-31 deficit.
UTA got as close as four several times in the second half, but no closer.
“They played well offensively,” UTA coach Greg Young said. “We just couldn’t get consecutive stops when we needed to get stops in the second half. We made a run at them in the second half, but when we needed big stops, we just couldn’t get them.”
UL’s offensive prowess at times during the game was impressive considering Kobe Julien was declared out for the game with a knee injury and Jordan Brown wasn’t a major factor with six points and six rebounds in 24 minutes on 2-for-3 shooting from the field.
“Kobe was a big piece to our team,” Dalcourt said. “He contributed a lot of scoring, so losing him was a big blow. Guys just had to step up and play their roles. That’s exactly what we did. We stuck to the system and just played our roles.”
Balance was the key with six players scoring between six and 16 points for UL.
“It was good that we had balance,” Marlin said. “We knew that we would need everyone on the team.”
Williams was UL’s only other double-figure scorer with 12 points and seven boards and perhaps even more importantly, stellar defense on UTA’s top scorer David Azore.
He finished with 23 points, thanks to nine free throws, but he only hit six of 19 attempts from the field.
“Greg Williams did a really nice job on him the majority of the game,” Marlin said of defending Azore. “We switched a little bit. He’s tough, he’s tough. He’s very good at drawing fouls. He got to the free throw line in the first half.
“Keeping off the free throw line (in second half) is important.”
Despite UL leading 64-56 with 30.9 seconds left, three missed free throws and two three-point possessions for UTA in the final 41.7 seconds kept things interesting.
In fact, a possession instant replay with 2.3 seconds left gave the Mavs one final shot with 2.3 seconds left, but UL’s defense only allowed a desperation shot that clanged off the backboard from the corner.
“Typical Sun Belt Conference game for us,” Marlin said. “The nice thing about this one was that we came out on top. We’ve had eight games like this that went the other way at the end. This was an important win for us.”