The UL women’s basketball team is now rest and hungry to win a championship.
During the process of getting last week’s series against UTA canceled due to the harsh weather conditions across Texas and Louisiana, coach Garry Brodhead’s program was awarded the No. 1 seed from the Sun Belt West as the division champions with an 11-1 record.
Two wins this weekend against Little Rock starting at 6 p.m. Friday to finish out the regular season and the Cajuns would win the overall Sun Belt crown for the first time in school history.
“They’re not even worried about winning the West,” Brodhead said. “They really are focused on winning the whole thing. They really are focused on that, even more than I am. They want to win it all. They’re taking ownership. We’ll see what happens Friday and Saturday.”
This is the third time UL has won a division. In 2005, the Cajuns were 10-5, but Western Kentucky won the East at 12-2. In 2007, UL won the West at 14-4, but Middle Tennessee was 18-0 in the East.
“I’ve got to applaud our kids, our program and our culture of how we stuck together through the struggles and just kind of moved forward,” Brodhead said. “There’s nothing guaranteed in playing at all this year.”
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, they have the tougher road. Troy won the East race at 13-2 and will be playing at 0-11 Coastal Carolina this weekend. If the Trojans win one more game than UL this weekend, it would beat UL by percentage points.
Little Rock, meanwhile, is currently in third place at 9-5, but only a half game behind UTA (9-4), which plays at Arkansas State (4-8). A second-place finish would earn the Trojans a first-round bye in next week’s Sun Belt tournament in Pensacola.
“Here we go, we’ve got Little Rock the last weekend,” Brodhead said. “What better scenario for the Sun Belt to have two hot teams playing each other?
“I know we’ve kind of clinched the West, but boy, it would be nice to win the overall championship. Little Rock is one of the tougher teams and they’re really playing well right now even though they’re kind of shorthanded.”
UL won the only meeting this year 54-45 on Jan. 25 in Little Rock. Destiny McAfee was the star of the game with 14 points off the bench in 20 minutes.
“We trailed most of the game,” Brodhead said. “We weren’t getting to the rim. That was one of the things we talked about at half. We had to quick settling for the outside shots and the jumpers. We needed to get to the rim.
“Destiny McAfee came in and hit lane line after lane line after lane line. She had some and-ones and all of a sudden, everybody was being more aggressive.”
The other secret to that earlier win was flashing a 2-3 zone.
“We played that 2-3 zone and they looked very uncomfortable against it,” Brodhead said. “Those were kind of the keys. And we rebounded. We were able to rebound in the zone.”
Brodhead hinted at going with a smaller lineup to stay aggressive against Little Rock.
“It’s always a statement if you can beat a team like Little Rock,” he said. “It could be a big statement for our program. We’ve had some wins over them in the past, but not two in a row like that.”
Little Rock had won five in a row before falling 62-44 at ULM last Saturday.
“They’re so defensive-oriented,” Brodhead said. “Some of the things they do we’re trying to make our kids understand that you don’t want to play too, too fast in certain circumstances where you’re taking long shots and long rebounds. That’s how they score a lot is through those long rebounds and getting in transition.
“They get easy buckets like that. I think it’s going to be important for us to be patient and try to get to the rim. When you do that, most of the time you get to the line a little bit more.”
The Cajuns should get senior center Ty’Reona Doucet back, but she hadn’t played since Feb. 8 against UTA, other than the first 26 seconds before suffering an ankle injury in the Feb. 11 win over ULM.
“It’s been a while since she’s been in a game situation, but Ty’s got a lot of experience,” Brodhead said. “The Little Rock game is a tough game for her because of how physical they are. We’re really going to need her. The last game, she dominated the boards for us.”