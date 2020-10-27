It was three days after UL’s memorable 24-20 road win over UAB and redshirt junior linebacker and special teams stalwart Tanner Wiggins still had a huge smile on his face.

There were so many reasons for him to be so happy.

One, he and the rest of the Ragin’ Cajuns relished the opportunity to honor former assistant coach DJ Looney’s life by putting his name on every jersey during the victory in Looney's hometown of Birmingham, Ala.

Then earlier that day, UL punt returner Chris Smith was honored as the Sun Belt’s Special Teams Player of the Week. Wiggins played a role in that 100-yard kickoff return.

The 6-2, 227-pound former Central Catholic of Morgan City standout also blocked for punt Rhys Byrns on his critical 74-yard punt that helped ice the win.

Napier warns Cajuns to focus on improving and ignore Texas State's 1-6 record The last two opponents for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns had a combined record of 7-1 going into matchups against coach Billy Napier’s club.

In general, it’s just fun to be a former walk-on on a successful team that emphasizes special teams like the Cajuns do under special teams coach Robby Discher.

And even more fun this season – yes even in 2020 – after missing the entire 2019 season with a knee injury.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that you’re really – we call them gamechangers – so you’re really a gamechanger on the field at that time, especially with big plays that could happen,” Wiggins said. “There are a few of us where our emphasis is really on special teams. Every time you go on the field, there’s something that you could really change the game on.”

For some teams, talking about the kicking game is really just something to say, but not for the Cajuns. There’s a method to coach Billy Napier’s practice of calling the special teams units “Gamechangers.”

The kicking game has played major roles in at least three wins this season – at Iowa State with two scoring returns, against Georgia Southern with a game-winning field goal and at UAB last week.

Smith’s kickoff return for touchdown turned a 13-3 game to 13-10 in a hurry right before halftime.

“It’s awesome,” Wiggins said. “Chris does a great job – Chris, Eli (Mitchell), Trey (Ragas) – they all do a great job behind me. It’s a good time blocking for them for sure, because you know if you get that one block, they can definitely make something shake – every single one of them.

“Chris is just doing a great job this season. It’s a good little experience whenever you finally get your block, you get a kick-out and you look down the field and he’s racing towards the end zone.”

Nothing but nail-biters so far, but there may be relief for UL fans on the way Most of the names are the same, but boy has the 2020 season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns been totally different than 2019.

Eric Garror tried to do it as well with a 37-yard punt return to the UAB 38 with the game tied in the fourth quarter, but a questionable holding flag called it back.

Then Wiggins played a role in Byrns’ amazing 74-yard punt downed at the UAB 6 with 2:17 left to play.

“I’ve never seen that type of punt before,” Wiggins said. “Rhys does a great job in practice and in games, especially for a game-winner as clutch as that was.

“It’s a good feeling, especially when it’s clutch like that and the game is on the line and you really need a big play on special teams.”

With the Cajuns’ kicking game, success isn’t a fluke. It’s all part of a well-designed plan.

“I think what you’ve got right now is you’ve got an unbelievable culture when it comes to special teams,” Napier said. “Coach (Robby) Discher’s really done a good job of positioning the players to have good success and then we’ve got good specialists. In general, we’ve got to keep that trend and the only way you do that is you have really good preparation.”

To be honest, when Wiggins arrived on campus as a walk-on in 2016, special teams play wasn’t as big a part of his football DNA just yet.

“I was more defensive-oriented,” he admitted. “I mean I played special teams in high school, but it definitely wasn’t as much of an emphasis in high school than it is over here. It definitely has changed me and motivated me. That’s my specialty. It’s definitely different. It’s good that it’s such a high priority for this coaching staff and for the players as well.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that you can go on the field and change the game at any time.”

Motivation prevails over frustration in Cajuns' comeback win over UAB BIRMINGHAM, Ala - There were so many frustrating plays during UL’s 24-20 come-from-behind win over UAB at Legion Field on Friday.

Wiggins played in four games in 2017 and then in nine in Napier’s first season a year ago. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury two weeks before last season’s opener against Mississippi State.

“He worked as hard as anybody I’ve ever seen to come back from an injury,” Napier said. “I think he really loves to play.”

Wiggins showed the same amount of intensity in his rehab as he’s always showed Napier’s staff.

“Tanner’s one of those original heartbeat guys from year one,” Napier said. “He started as a walk-on. He was not even a factor. I mean this guy was a scout-team defensive player. He was on our job-taker group. He just showed up every day, was kicking butt and taking names.

“Finally, we said, ‘Hey, put him in the game.’ Eventually, he became a four-core guy that first year, before getting injured in training camp before year two.”

Wiggins just appreciates the opportunity Napier gave him to prove himself.

“As a walk-on, you have to have a chip on your shoulder,” he said. “You have to carry yourself a little differently. You have to work a little bit harder than everyone. So it’s good that you could get an opportunity and results from working harder.”

Wiggins is currently on three special teams units, recording two tackles in addition to his blocking duties.

“He brings energy and intensity on special teams,” Napier said. “He’s still on the scout-team defense at times, but in general, the players respect him. He’s tough. He’s an effort player and he’s got some ability.

“Tanner can run, he’s physical and he’s super smart. All of those make for a good football player and that’s certainly what he’s been for us.”