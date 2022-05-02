With only three games left in the regular season, some things are finally clearing up for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.
Incredibly, though, other issues are still seeking solutions.
The first thing to know is if coach Gerry Glasco’s Cajuns can sweep at UL-Monroe in the final series starting Thursday in Monroe, UL will win the Sun Belt championship.
And actually, if second-place South Alabama loses one game at Troy this weekend, the Cajuns (38-11, 20-4) would only have to win one of three to secure the league crown.
It’s a tricky mathematical scenario because of the amount of South Alabama (23-17, 15-4) games canceled earlier this season.
Of course, if you ask Glasco his preference, both his Cajuns and South Alabama would win all three for RPI reasons.
Currently, UL has a No. 33 RPI, while South Alabama is No. 57. Sweeping the Jags would look much better if they can get to the top 50 by the weekend.
With that said, Glasco wants his players focusing on each pitch.
“For us, the RPI is a big factor,” he said. “I look at it constantly, looking at the different scenarios.
“But I think from the players’ perspective, we just have to keep learning from what we’ve already learned this season — playing it one game at a time.”
The next biggest issue is the injury report.
Raina O’Neal returned in encouraging form this past weekend in center field.
Jourdyn Campbell, meanwhile, played one half of Saturday’s doubleheader with mixed results.
“I felt like I was sensing when I looked at her face and I looked at her emotion that she wasn’t confident yet,” Glasco said of Campbell.
“Then she ran really hard (on a ground ball) and that scared me a little bit. If we’re going to run hard, then maybe we need to recover a little bit longer.”
Glasco said Campbell’s braced knee won’t be 100% the rest of the season and therefore she won’t return to third base. Designated player or first base will be the likely options.
Outfielder Maddie Hayden (ankle) is still day to day, but Glasco is hoping she can return before the Sun Belt tournament slated for May 10-13 in Mobile, Alabama.
Another potential change is Glasco’s positioning during games. An old foot injury resurfaced for him during the road trip two weeks ago.
As a result, Lacy Prejean began coaching third base and Justin Robichaux now in the first base box.
And actually, Glasco has enjoyed the adjustment so far.
“I’ve always done that when we were pitching,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed seeing the game from a different perspective. I like sitting in the back of the dugout. I’ve always done that when we’re pitching. I like watching the dugout and seeing the feel of the game from a distance — a kind of overview of my team.
“I never did it on offense, but I’ve really enjoyed being in the dugout and watching the emotions of the kids in the dugout.”
As long as the team keeps winning, Glasco said he may stay in the dugout.
“There’s some fresh energy getting young coaches out on the field and getting them more input into the entire game. I think they’ve enjoyed it and I think the kids have enjoyed it.”