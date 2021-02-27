UL head coach Matt Deggs knew the strength of his team would be its pitching heading into this season.
It proved to be especially true in Saturday’s 5-3 win over Rice that helped seal the series heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale.
“That was a good game for us,” Deggs said. “Coming off of last night, it was a good job of us coming out and handling business.”
The Cajuns didn’t allow a hit or run outside of the fourth inning, and the bullpen effort from Peyton Havard, Jason Nelson, Conor Angel and Spencer Arrighetti combined for all nine Cajun strikeouts over the final six innings.
“The bullpen did a tremendous job today,” Deggs said. “And we knew we had some power (arms) sitting down there, so we knew it was important for us to grab a lead.”
Single spots in the second and third innings, spearheaded by an RBI single by shortstop Bobby Lada in the second and Jonathan Brandon’s scoring off of a wild pitch in the 3rd, gave UL and starter David Christie an early cushion to work with.
While Christie had early runs to work with, he struggled with control despite holding the Owls scoreless in the first three innings of work before finding himself on the hook for all three Rice runs in the top of the fourth.
“David was a little up and down, which is to be expected. But, he’s got good stuff,” Deggs said.
The Cajuns (5-2) bounced back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame with Lada driving in his second run of the game with an RBI double and catcher Nick Hagedorn bouncing back with a RBI double of his own and scoring on a wild pitch to close the Cajun scoring.
“What I liked most was today was when we spit up a lead, we were able to come right back and put up a three-spot to take it back,” Deggs said. “Those big arms coming up after that were just a steadying force for us.”
Nelson relieved Havard in the fifth, followed by Angel in the eighth and Arrighetti to get the save after coming on with one out in the eighth inning.
Arrighetti’s five-out effort Saturday is part of the plan where the Cajuns continue his transition into a weekend starter role.
“We need to have all our guns,” Deggs said. “We still have a couple guys coming back. When we have a full compliment of guys, we’re able to have more versatility. But (Arrighetti) is a true utility guy who can do just about anything you ask out of him.”
Carson Roccaforte continued his hot start to his UL career, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored, while Lada’s three hits and two RBIs provided crucial production while Deggs rested some guys.
“He hits good pitches,” Deggs said of Roccaforte. “He has God-given hands and plays beyond his years. It takes a ton of natural ability but it also takes inner confidence. To see him do what he’s doing right now is reminiscent of guys like Blake Trahan as a freshman. We knew he was very good all along, but to see him get traction this early in his career is encouraging."