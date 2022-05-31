It was a pitching performance that will be legendary one day.
Future Louisiana pitchers will hear about the gutsy 142 pitches Jacob Schultz threw Saturday against No. 11-ranked league champion Texas State in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals.
You can already hear Cajuns fan saying years from now, “That was a great performance, but it wasn’t as good as the one Jacob Schultz threw that year against Texas State.”
Some question why Schultz was even allowed to throw 142 pitches. Others simply marvel at how he pulled it off against the Bobcats' talented lineup that dominated the Sun Belt all year long.
The story behind how Schultz, first-year pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux and head coach Matt Deggs got to that point of placing the team's season on the senior right-hander's shoulders is both simple and complicated at the same time.
First, there was the eye test in the moment.
After a rough start with Schultz trailing 2-0 through two innings, the Oklahoma City native converted to cruise control.
“Probably about the sixth (inning), that’s when I seriously saw him start to settle in and get in a groove,” said Deggs, whose Cajuns will open play in the NCAA College Station Regional at 7 p.m. Friday against TCU. “That’s about when I saw him be able to execute every single pitch he threw. It was easy. He wasn’t laboring. At that point, I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll just see him after the game.’ He had earned the right that was his ball game.
“That was his and I wasn’t going to get in the way of that.”
Over the course of the season, the veteran hurler earned how to pace himself as a starter, despite being a relief pitcher for most of his career.
“I just think Jacob knows when to throw hard and when not to,” Thibodeaux said. “He learned how to be a starter this year. Instead of being a max effort velo guy early in the game. He started to understand how to throw it 89 with some sink and slide the baseball about 81 miles an hour and not use a lot of effort. He also knew when to rev it up later in the game too.”
Incredibly, Schultz said Monday, “I wasn’t (on fumes). I could have kept going.
“After that second inning, I was fastball reliant early and then I switched to sliders, so I started going soft early. After that, I started rolling.”
There also the conditioning aspect of it.
“We haven’t thrown bullpens with him in a month just to save him up to what we got to this weekend, knowing that these days were coming,” Thibodeaux explained. “He was going to have to do this.
“He’s been used a lot this year, but he worked really hard in the offseason to get right. He stretches a lot. He’s very meticulous about how he takes care of his body. He’ll take two or three days off a week where he doesn’t throw at all. His body was ready for that.”
Schultz also happens to routinely be very careful with his body.
“The thing about him when he plays catch, it’s almost like an art,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s very meticulous how he does it. He’s not going to be play catch until he stretches properly. He really takes care of his body all week.”
Then there’s the relationship side of things.
Initially, Thibodeaux didn’t know how well he’d get along with Schultz.
“Really when I first met him and he first met me, I was thinking, ‘Man, I don’t know about this guy,’” Thibodeaux revealed. “ I remember telling Deggs, ‘What about this Schultz guy, is he kind of weird?’
“We’d cross each other’s path and look at each other. I know Jacob had a lot of respect for (last year’s pitching coach) B.J. Ryan. That was his guy. We didn’t really hit it off right away.”
But something told Thibodeaux he needed to work hard to get on the same page with this senior pitcher.
“I had to be creative to figure out a way to get inside the mind of Jacob Schultz, because he’s so intelligent, he’ll block you out,” Thibodeaux said.
It began by simply praising Schultz for his work ethic, but then it got more detailed.
Schultz liked talking finance and investments, so Thibodeaux invited an investor friend from New Orleans to speak to the team, but really to Schultz.
“He started asking me to read books and I gave him books out of my office and the next thing you know our relationship is far beyond baseball,” Thibodeaux added.
So much so that once the spring arrived, Schultz was completely comfortable with Thibodeaux.
“Coach Thib, I’m pretty honest with - very honest with,” Schultz said during the season. “But coach Deggs, I think what I say to him is kind of reduced. He’s the head coach. I can’t be mad at him for pulling me.
“I can’t be mad at Coach Thib either, but I think I can be a little more vocal with coach Thib than I can with coach Deggs and I don’t mean that disrespectfully by any means – that’s almost a respect thing in my opinion.”
In many ways, Schultz almost functioned like a coach during games.
“His work ethic and his attention to detail is incredible,” Thibodeaux said. “He’s been like my GA this year to be honest with you. I have him standing next to me for every pitch call, we watch film, he watches film religiously, we go over scouting reports together, we talk about every thing you can think of on every team we play against – from who is a first-pitch swinger to who struggles with spin. We talk about every hitter every single pitch of every game.”
So with the Cajuns' season on the line against the league's best team, Schultz is glad his coaching staff trusted him.
“I’m definitely sore after that outing, but if you’d ask me to do it again for those guys, I’d 100% do it again,” Schultz said. “I have no regrets. It got us to where we are today, so I have no complaints. I feel fine. I’m a little sore still, but I’ve got a week (to rest), so that’s expected.”