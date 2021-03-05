Last Saturday’s experience of cutting down the nets in the Cajundome after winning the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship was a once-in-a-lifetime type experience for coach Garry Brodhead and his Ragin’ Cajuns.
Now comes the chore of pushing that feel-good moment far enough away to return to the court hungry when the Cajuns begin play in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference tournament at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Pensacola, Florida.
The Cajuns (14-5) will open against South Alabama, which defeated Arkansas State 73-64 on Friday.
“That first game has always been the toughest,” Brodhead said.
Still riding the wave of the first league title, now Brodhead’s staff received a first-round bye for the first time.
“This is the first year in nine years we have a bye, so I don’t know how that’s going to affect us,” he said. “I always liked playing. I didn’t like sitting. So it’s going to be something new to us. The great thing about this team is it has experience, so I think they should be able to handle it.”
During Broadhead's first eight trips to the Sun Belt tournament, the Cajuns won that first game six times with the two losses coming during an injury-plagued 7-23 season two years ago and in 2014.
“In the past, our first games have always been the prettiest,” Brodhead said. “We’ve always won our first game since I’ve been here, but it’s always been a little struggle.
“Could it backfire? It could possibly, but I feel really good about where we’re at right now.”
There are several reasons to feel good about UL’s chances of returning to the Sun Belt tourney final for the first time in four years.
For starters, the Cajuns (14-5, 13-1) are hot, riding a 13-game winning streak.
Also, this seasoned team has shown the ability to adjust.
“I like the fact that when we come up with a game plan, they stick to it,” Brodhead said. “But also, they know and they believe that if it’s not working like we want, we’ll make changes. We’ll adjust. This is one of the teams that adjusts well to whatever is given to them. It’s a great feeling to be going into the tournament right now and feeling that.”
Senior Kim Burton, who was on that squad that lost to Troy in the tourney final as a freshman, said he's confident the crown earned last weekend won’t limit the team’s determination in Pensacola.
“I think we’re going to handle it because we know we’re not done yet,” Burton said. “There’s more we want to accomplish. The best is yet to come for us and our team. We feel as though we still have to work hard and still have to compete. At the end of the day, it’s all about holding up that other trophy.”
For Burton, who has accepted the job to be Red River High’s head coach next season, this is the last chance for that tournament title.
“The feeling is just amazing,” she said. “I can’t even explain it. I was telling my family, ‘I’ve been trying to get a ring for nine years now. Could have got it in high school but didn’t, could have gotten it my freshman year here – we went to the (tournament) championship and lost to Troy – I could have gotten it then too.
“I just feel like we’re just so blessed to be able to be in this situation.”
Senior center Ty’Reona Doucet isn’t shy about what it’s going to take for UL to double up on trophies this season.
“Keeping our feet on people’s necks and not letting up,” Doucet said. “We won the conference, now we need to win the tournament too.”
South Alabama (13-12) had lost five of their past six before beating Arkansas State.
Known for its inside player, that size shows up in leading the league in blocked shots, but South Alabama is actually 11th in rebounding margin – two spots behind the Cajuns.
The other keys to UL’s success statistically this season is being second in the league in turnover margin and being the best free throw shooting team in the Sun Belt at 72.5%, while South Alabama is last at the line at 61.8%.
“(South Alabama) is a halfcourt team, even more so this year,” Brodhead said. “Last year, they would press a little bit more, but they’re not doing that.
“The (Savannah) Jones kid is 6-1 and she’s a guard that can shoot. They have some skill people that are really, really good.”
Sun Belt Women's Tournament
(At Pensacola Bay Center and Hartsell Arena)
Friday's Games
Texas State 94, Georgia Southern 61
Appalachian State 70, ULM 60
Little Rock 75, Coastal Carolina 64
South Alabama 73, Arkansas State 64
Saturday's Games
11 a.m. - Texas State vs. Troy
11:30 a.m. - Appalachian State vs. UTA
2 p.m. - Georgia State vs. Little Rock
1:30 p.m. - UL vs. South Alabama
Sunday's Games
11 a.m. - Winners Game 5 vs. Game 6
2:30 p.m. - Winners Game 7 vs. Game 8
Monday's Game
1 p.m. - Championship Game (ESPNU)