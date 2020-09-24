INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Ranked No. 19 in the AP poll for the second straight week, the Cajuns open their home schedule trying to nail down the program’s first 3-0 start since 1988 and move to 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.
KEY MATCHUP
The Cajuns’ defensive front vs. GSU offensive line. The Eagles are a true triple-option offense. UL’s defense fared very well against it last season, but the Cajuns’ defense is without run-stopping tackle Tayland Humphrey and linebackers Joe Dillon and Kris Moncrief.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL safety Percy Butler has been a big-play defender for the Cajuns so far with four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
GSU: QB Shai Werts has 155 yards rushing and 53 passing so far this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is the first time in school history UL has opened a season 2-0 with two road wins … UL’s Chris Smith currently leads the country with 220 yards on kickoff returns … UL is 26-22 in home openers at Cajun Field … In his short three-game series, the home teams are 0-3 … Cajuns’ QB Levi Lewis is 211 yards shy of moving into seventh place on the school’s all-time passing list, surpassing Roy Henry … Georgia Southern has had a 100-yard rusher in 22 of its last 30 games … The Eagles have forced at least one turnover in 25 of their final 30 games … GSU’s Shai Werts is the only active FBS quarterback with over 2,000 career rushing yards … Cajuns’ LB Lorenzo McCaskill is tied for fourth in the nation with 22 tackles … Cajuns’ LB Ferrod Gardner became the first UL defender since Otha Peters in 2016 to have at least nine tackles and a sack in successive games.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
19 – The Cajuns may not want to trail at halftime for a third straight game. Georgia Southern has won 19 straight when leading at half.
28 – Number of games Georgia Southern’s offense didn’t score a touchdown on its opening drive – dating back to 2017 game against UL.
10 – School-record number of consecutive games the Cajuns have scored at least 25 points in a game.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Turnovers
More than most, Georgia Southern’s success is based on winning the turnover margin. The Eagles have the fewest turnovers in the country since the beginning of the 2018 season.
2 – Reserves
In their first game, the Eagles played without 33 players due to COVID, including 15 on the two-deep depth chart. The Cajuns are playing this game without at least eight starters.
3 – Rushing defense
The Eagles have lost their last 20 games when getting outrushed. UL did the trick 275-215 last season in claiming a 13-point road win over Georgia Southern.
4 – Big-play defense
UL’s defense collected six tackles for losses at Georgia State last season, marking the fifth time over the past two seasons of six or more stops behind the line.
SCHEDULES
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (1-0)
Sept. 12 Campbell, W 27-26
Sept. 19 Florida Atlantic, ppd.
Sept. 26 At Louisiana, 11 a.m.
Oct. 3 At UL Monroe, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 At Coastal Carolina, TBA
Oct. 29 South Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 14 Texas State, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 21 At Army, 12:30 p.m.
Nov. 28 At Georgia State, TBA
UL (2-0)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, W 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, 11 a.m.
Oct. 7 At Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 Coastal Carolina, TBA
Oct. 23 At UAB, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 At Texas State, TBA
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, TBA
Nov. 14 South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 28 At ULM, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 31, Georgia Southern 17
This game was not as close as the 37-24 final score indicated last year in Statesboro. The Cajuns outrushed and outpassed the Eagles, but were minus-2 in turnovers. UL has done a good job controlling option attacks in recent years, limiting Georgia Southern to 252 total yards last season. Both teams have lost many players to positive COVID-19 tests so far this season. That adds to the unpredictably of this game somewhat, but seems to be a good matchup for UL on paper. Plus, it’s time for a home game to win a game in this brief series (0-3).