Like other potential UL signees, Neville cornerback Lorenzell Dubose was waiting and watching.
As soon as the rumors of Billy Napier potentially going to Florida began circulating, the 6-foot, 175-pound former Louisiana Tech commitment’s eyebrows were raised.
“I was waiting to see,” Dubose said. “When I saw that they hired a coach (Michael Desormeaux) from inside the program, that had played there, I didn’t think anything was going to change. I was good with it.”
Consequently, Dubose’s status on all the recruiting websites will soon change to a UL verbal commitment.
“I liked everything about it,” said Dubose, who made his official visit and committed over the weekend. “I like the coaches, I liked the players. I just like the atmosphere there. It’s not too far from home. It just felt like home.”
Dubose is a two-year starter at Neville High who also had offers from Oregon State, Houston and Arkansas.
“I can cover, play the ball in the air and I can make tackles,” said Dubose, who had 20 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups this past season at Class 4A state semifinalist Neville.
Dubose said he plans to sign Wednesday with the Cajuns.
He was primarily recruited by cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris and offensive coordinator Tim Leger.
“That had a lot to do with it,” Dubose said of Burris having an NFL background as a player and a coach. “Not only did he play in the league, but he’s coached players who have played in the NFL. So I know he knows how to coach me up.”