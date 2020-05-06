The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ first verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting class was Logansport cornerback Key’Savalyn Barnes last month.
According to his high school coach Kevin Magee, it was a wise move for coach Billy Napier’s staff to corral Barnes early.
He’s convinced the aggressive defensive back will prove he's better than many expect that over time.
“He’s a great student and a very, very respectful young man with an incredible high ceiling,” Barnes said. “I think he’s not even close to tapping the potential that he can be on the field.”
Barnes said being a rural Class 1A school tucked away in Northwest Louisiana near the Texas border makes recruiting a little more difficult, but the second reason Barnes may have been under-recruited is more earth-shattering.
Just prior to his preseason scrimmage last August, Barnes’ 35-year-old mother died of a sudden heart attack on a Tuesday morning.
“It was tough on everybody,” Magee said. “When you’ve got a kid like that you’re really close with and he’s hurting as bad as you can possibly imagine.
“We’ve got to move forward but we’re also trying to be there for him and do what’s best for him and then try to do what’s best for the team. It was a really unique situation.”
Naturally, Barnes didn’t play in the scrimmage or the jamboree prior to his junior season.
He even found football tough for much of the first five games of the season.
“I was very distracted,” Barnes said. “I just couldn’t play my game. It brought me down and I couldn’t play the way I wanted to.”
As he worked his way through the process, the coaching staff remained as patient as possible.
“We were supportive of him,” Magee said. “It was, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to play. Football comes second to your family.’ I made sure he understood that. I was very apprehensive to force him to play and produce. I just let him come back at his own pace.
“You can try to fake it until you make it, but when something like that is on your mind 100 percent of the time, there’s no way to focus, especially when it’s your mother.”
That doesn’t mean it was easy. Barnes was much more than a starting cornerback for Logansport. He was the centerpiece of the team.
“He was the guy that we built our entire philosophy around in the offseason,” Magee said. “He was going to be the dude. He’s the guy we were going to get the ball to. Then all of a sudden he’s not really going to be available to us, so we had to figure out who the next guy is.”
By midseason, Magee began seeing signs the old Key’Savalyn Barnes was back.
“It just started clicking and I began playing full of emotion and I started playing my game again,” Barnes said. “As time went on, I began to play with a chip on my shoulder and that made me work harder for everything.”
The team ended up surviving the turbulent start, reaching the state semifinals.
As for recruiting, it didn’t end up mattering much, because Magee only needed one visit to make up his mind.
“At first, I wanted to wait, but I just felt like UL was the program for me,” Barnes said. “I liked the energy in the program. Everyone was involved. I was hoping that everyone would show their interest in me and they did.
“I was looking into UL before they even offered me. As soon as they offered me, I started studying their schemes and seeing how I fit in.”
After pulling down four interceptions as a sophomore, Barnes only had one in last fall’s disrupted season along with 42 tackles.
But those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Barnes describes himself as “an open-field tackler” and his coach agrees.
“He’s very, very physical,” Magee said. “He’s that guy that when he gets to where he’s going, he’s got bad intentions. He’s aggressive. He’s physical enough. He’s 6-0 and 190 pounds and he can run (4.5 speed).
“He’s not afraid to do damage when he gets there. There have been times when players on the other team weren’t able to finish because of something that he did. He’s impressive.”
In fact, Magee said Barnes could also play safety at the collegiate level.
“He needs to work on creating more (interceptions) when the ball is in the air,” Magee said. “We’ve talked as a staff about teaching man coverage techniques a little better this fall. We’re in an odd-front defense and we blitz a lot because we have somebody like him to follow whoever their guy is all over the field.
“He recovers really well and high-points the ball. He’s not deficient at it, but he can improve in that area.”
Barnes is the cousin of TCU wide receiver John Stephens, Jr., whose father was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1988 with the New England Patriots.
Magee just looks forward to having the old Barnes back this fall – a personality he’s convinced UL’s coaches will love as well.
“He’s a guy that’s upbeat, always happy, always upbeat, always up-tempo,” Magee said. “You never see him with a bad look on his face or have bad body language.”