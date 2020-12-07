It was the coaching decision heard around the world … or at least the college football world.

Leading 24-19 with 1:51 left at Appalachian State last Friday, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns shocked the national television audience when quarterback Levi Lewis ran backward 35 yards to take an intentional safety to get the Mountaineers within a field goal at 24-21.

The reason for doing so was because deep snapper Paul Boudreaux was not handling the cold, wet weather conditions in Boone, N.C. and had sailed three snaps over the head of punter Rhys Byrns.

With a few days to review his decision, UL coach Billy Napier said he’d likely do two things differently … which may or may not have erased the safety decision.

The first one was on the third-and-2 call the play before the safety.

“I think on the third down-and-2 where we rolled out Levi, we would have had him prepared to not throw the ball away,” Napier said. “Make them waste the last timeout. That was bad coaching.”

Also, many critics wondered why Lewis didn't punt out of the shotgun.

“Most years we’ve had the ability to quick-kick with the quarterback,” Napier said. “We didn’t have that ready to execute in the game plan. That would have been something maybe we could have — if we felt like we could have executed that — that would have been a good decision there.”

Napier said when he was at Arizona State, coach Todd Graham “was big on that,” but he had not emphasized it.

“A lot of it had to do with, can your quarterback punt the ball?” he said. “That’s a big piece of the puzzle.”

In other words, cold and wet on Friday night wasn’t the best time to experiment.

“I always say to our coaches, ‘Let’s do what we practiced,’ ” Napier said. “A lot of times you get into games and everybody wants to come up with this play or that play or this call or that call, but if you’ve done your job during the week, you’re prepared and you need to do what you practice. That’s where maybe I can coach better. If we had had quick-kick up that week and prepared, we may have used it.”

Armstrong leaving

UL’s inside linebacker coach Austin Armstrong will be leaving the Cajuns after the season to become the defensive coordinator under new head coach Will Hall at Southern Mississippi.

“We’re extremely excited for Austin — bright young coach whose done a terrific job for us this year,” Napier said. “Really those guys have played well. I know he’s had good relationships with the players. They’ve responded to him well. He’s done a good job leading that group and certainly well deserving of that opportunity to be a coordinator and to do it for a really good guy. Will Hall is not only a heck of a football coach, but a good man.”

Napier said Armstrong agreed to finish out the year with UL, although “from a recruiting perspective he’ll be double-dipping a little bit and changing gears. It’s normal etiquette that you finish the year.”

Ragas honored

The individual honors continue to pour in for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Earlier this season, senior running back Elijah Mitchell was invited to the Senior Bowl. On Monday, backfield colleague Trey Ragas got an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game.

Ragas has rushed for 660 yards and nine touchdowns this season on 117 carries. The 5-10, 230-pound back from Shaw in Marrero has also caught nine passes this eason for 106 yards and two scores.

In Friday’s win over Appalachian State, Ragas rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns and also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass.

It was cold, folks

For everyone back home watching the Appalachian State game on television, senior wide receiver Jalen Williams wants you to know how cold it was.

“Probably the worst … no, it was definitely the worst,” Williams said. “It was getting as cold as it was, our bodies getting that cold and then on and off the field. We’d have to come back, heat up and then go out in the cold and our hands get numb. It’s just trying to overcome all of those obstacles, but we handled it pretty well.”

So while many were screaming insults at UL long snapper Paul Boudreaux for his bad game, Williams and the receiving corps at least understood his plight.

“We were just trying to uplift him, because we knew it was tough for him,” Williams said. “He hadn’t had a bad snap or bad game like that his whole career. He was actually in the same tent as us trying to heat up. We were just trying to give him words of encouragement to keep his head up.”