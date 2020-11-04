Like the vast majority of high school football players in America, former Welsh High tight end Pearse Migl grew up watching college football on television with dreams of that one day being him on the screen.
Most never get that opportunity.
Not highly recruited by the kind of programs that get you on television, Migl elected to walk on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns program some 50 minutes from his hometown.
Midway through his third season in the program, Migl can only smile when he reflects on the opportunities that decision has afforded him.
Take the season-opening upset win at Iowa State, for example.
As he walked off the field in Ames, Iowa, Migl was overwhelmed with how special of a moment that was.
“As a kid, I grew up watching college football on Saturdays,” Migl said. “That was my dream. I wanted to be one of those guys on TV that my family can watch. It’s incredible knowing that one, I’m on TV and then two, knowing it was a Big 12 opponent like that.
“I just get a chance to go out there and have fun. All my friends and all my family have my back, watching me. All the emotions released. I just kind of stare out and gaze out at the sky and just thankful for the opportunity that I have.”
As long as the road Migl’s traveled to now being a steady part of the Cajuns’ offense each game, it actually did take very long for the 6-0, 225-pound redshirt sophomore to make an impression.
In coach Billy Napier’s first two training camps, he consistently included Migl in his comments.
“Pearse Migl is a guy that doesn’t get a lot of credit, but he plays winning football,” Napier said. “He’s a tough guy with great ball skills, pretty good after the catch. Consistency and performance. He brings it every day. It’s one thing to have potential. It’s another thing to perform. He performs. Those are three skills players that have stood out to me.”
After last season’s opening loss to Mississippi State, Napier called Migl’s performance “exceptional.”
After the Cajuns lost their top two tight ends over the summer, Migl’s role increased last season, consistently in the tight end or H-back rotation in all 14 games.
But while he appreciated each step along the way, Migl came into this season missing something. He caught six passes last season for 77 yards, but with no touchdowns.
All of the other regulars in the tight end room scored at least once last season.
That big moment finally came for Migl with a 9-yard touchdown catch to cap a critical fourth-quarter drive in the Cajuns’ 24-20 road win over UAB.
“To get that first touchdown, that was incredible,” Migl said. “Last year, Hunter (Bergeron) got one, Neal (Johnson) got one, Nick (Ralston) had a few … it was like everybody but me. I was missing out on the party, I felt like. So now I got that, it’s a dream come true.
“We all lift each other up, it’s like we all scored that one touchdown. That was amazing.”
Much like the Iowa State win, it’s those moments that Migl really relishes his college opportunity.
“That was a dream come true for me,” he said. “I feel like I put in many long days, many long hours of work coming out of high school. I didn’t think I’d be anything super highly recruited. I’ve always been told, “too short, not long enough” and all that. So I have to work a lot of my edge – what I’m good at – and a chip on my shoulder that I could feed off of.”
It was such an unusual moment that the touchdown dance didn’t go exactly as planned.
“We’ve been working on a touchdown celebration,” Migl said. “We were trying to coordinate that on the run right there. I saw everybody running towards me, so I was trying to get (tight end) Johnny (Lumpkin) to link up with me. We were going to get our little dance on that I ended up doing. He ended up not catching on to it.”
Ironically, that first career touchdown came after one of his most humbling moments. In the first half of the win over UAB, a pass could have gone his way, only he tripped and fell.
“It was in the back of my mind, as much as I tried to forget about it,” Migl laughed. “They brought an all-out blitz on that one play and I tripped up. I knew it was open, so on the touchdown one, in my head as soon as I heard the clap, in my head it’s ‘Don’t drop the ball and pick your knees up and just run.’
“I could not do that again. I did not want to do that again.”
The mental side of the game has always been critical for Migl. Not nearly as big as most of the defenders he’s asked to block, Migl has to lean on every edge possible to compete at this level.
“Being locked up with a much bigger, taller guy is very hard,” Migl said. “He’s got me on reach. If I don’t strain, he’s going to pull and tear off and make a play. So for me, it’s a lot of effort-based block. I got in as fast as I can and stay in as long as I can – just go until the end of the whistle.”
But also, he sharpens his game plan in numerous ways to gain an edge.
“I talk with the assistant offensive line coach, I talk with offensive linemen, Johnny (Lumpkin)- he’s big,” Migl explained. “And I talk with some of the defensive guys. I try to find out what their weaknesses are. Whether it’s me getting in position first and then straining and block them. I try and figure out all aspects of it to try to figure out what they’re trying to do when I do something.”
As daunting a task as that sounds, it’s what Migl wanted. Upon arriving at UL, Migl’s potential roles included long snapper, fullback, H-back and/or tight end.
“I wasn’t sure where exactly I was going to fit,” he said. “I was hoping it was more going to more tight end offensively-related, because that’s where I like.
“I was really hoping to get in there, but I understand that with my length in D-I college football, that maybe it might not be the true tight end I was in high school. It might be more fullback-related off the ball like that. I welcomed that. I like that.”
These days, Migl and the Cajuns’ offense likes the direction they're headed in after putting up 31 first downs and 614 total yards at Texas State this past Saturday.
“Week-in, week-out, we’re in the film room and on the practice field with each other,” Migl said. “All conversations are situations that are going to happen in the game. We talk about it. We talk about what we’re going to do and how we’re going to react. I think it’s very close it feels like. Our confidence is rising each week.”