There are certainly some key names missing from last year’s linebacker crew for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
For example, gone are such playmakers as Chauncey Manac with his 10.5 sacks, Ferrod Gardner with his 67 tackles and Lorenzo McCaskill with his team-leading 85 stops.
New defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan, though, doesn’t seem to be very dismayed at all about the state at that position.
“I’m excited that group at linebacker,” Morgan said. “I think they’re really talented to be honest.
“They look like what you want them to look like in a lot of different programs.”
The solution begins with the return of the seasoned duo of Jourdan Quibodeaux and Kris Moncrief.
“They understand it,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “They’re doing a really good job.”
The duo combined for 68 tackles last season and have three-plus years of experience in the defense, but their roles this year involve more than just numbers.
“Quib and I put in our minds that we’ve got to be in a leadership role in a talking way,” Moncrief said. “We have to start speaking up and doing everything the right way talking-wise. That’s about it. Speaking up with when are wrong and speaking up when things are right.”
Speaking like the wise old veteran, Quibodeaux certainly likes what he’s seen so far this spring from the crew’s understudies.
“What was surprising and that I was very happy to see, the whole group attacked every day from the beginning of our offseason workouts to now,” Quibodeaux said. “We were in the room watching film. If we had something that we messed up on the day before, everybody’s in there. If I made a mistake, there’s young guys coming in trying to get coached up on my mistake.
“I think that’s what’s going to elevate not only our defense, but our room throughout this season. The attention to detail, everybody is attacking it and I think that’s going to help us out."
In short, Quibodeaux said “they care. You can see that it’s important to them.”
Besides Moncrief and Quibodeaux, there’s experience returned on the edge in A.J. Riley with 23 tackles and three sacks, as well as Tyler Guidry with 13 stops.
Redshirt sophomore Kendre’ Gant could provide some inside and outside backer versatility like Moncrief has.
“Gant early on is a guy you see some pass-rushing ability,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a big, long athletic kid who can play on the edge a little bit.”
Two other names UL fans will quickly get familiar with are Jasper Williams and K.C. Ossai inside.
“Jasper is a speed guy,” Morgan said of Williams. “He can really run. Sometimes when you have guys who can really, really run, sometimes their physicality is not where you want it to be.
“I think this spring he’s really working on being able to play the run, not just come in on third down. He’s been good this spring. He’s working hard to be able to come in on first, second and third down.”
Ossai comes from a family of football players with two brothers playing collegiately.
“I think K.C. 0ssai does it the right way,” Morgan said. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical.
“The kid is a blue-collar kid who works really hard. He’s big and strong. He’s loose-hipped.”
Early enrollee Kailep Edwards from West St. John High is also raising eyebrows early on.
“He (LB coach Galen Scott) has put (Edwards) in position to see if he can trust him in a game and from what I’ve seen, he will be able to trust him,” Quibodeaux said. “He’s getting put in positions that are going to make him a better player in the future.”