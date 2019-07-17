The reasons the University of Louisiana were attracted to 38-year-old Lee De León to fill its opening of executive director of the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation were many.

Likewise, the list of factors that led to De León both pursuing and accepting the position was a fairly lengthy one, as well.

On Wednesday, they made those reasons public when the Houston native was formally introduced at the Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center Auditorium.

“I’m so blessed, humbled and honored to be standing before you today,” said De León, whose official job title also includes deputy director of athletics. “What a great moment in my life.”

The press conference was the culmination of a process that began when Jim Harris ended his four-year stint as RCAF executive director in May.

“I can assure you that it was a very exhaustive, extensive search,” UL director of athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “We talked to numerous qualified candidates and we know in our hearts that we got the very best one … no doubt about it.”

Maggard said the list of interviews was “upwards of 15,” and RCAF board chairman Bryan Hanks said the search was actually eye-opening.

“We went through a number of interviews with highly, highly qualified candidates,” Hanks said. “We were told this was an attractive job, but I had no idea how attractive it was. When we were down in Orlando for a convention and everybody was walking up to Dr. Maggard and was very excited about the position and very excited about UL athletics. It was very refreshing. I came back very excited about where we are and where we’re going to go.”

De León was most recently at Purdue, one year after a four-year stint as Abilene Christian’s athletic director from 2014-18. When he was hired, De León was the youngest athletic director in the country.

Prior to that stop, De León worked at New Mexico (2011-14), Arizona (2008-11), Houston (2005-08) and interned at LSU (2005).

Hanks said his experience with areas familiar with the oilfield in Texas added to his appeal.

“Having parents in Houston, in-laws in Dallas and having served at Abilene, he’s very familiar with how industry can affect the ability the people in a particular area and their giving and where they can give and when they can give,” Hanks said.

Maggard said his experience as an athletic director also made De León appealing.

”Certainly sitting in the A.D. chair is attractive to me, somebody who understands the industry from a global standpoint like that as the head of a department and knows how to run one,” Maggard said. “His background is all fundraising, which was extremely attractive to me.

“But the more we researched him and found out about the person he was and is really just complemented all of that.”

De León said input from the outgoing executive director Harris helped his decision.

“Jim’s a great friend of mine,” De León said. “I’ve been knowing him for a long time. He was very helpful in really encouraging me to go for this job and helping me throughout the process.

“He did a great job here and I’m excited to build upon the foundation that he laid here.”

Prior to Harris leaving, UL introduced a tweak to its fundraising model. Essentially, all contributions would be created equally now, instead of a weighted system depending on the area of the donation in the past.

“When I was doing my homework, I read all about it, watched the videos and looked at the website,” De León said. “I actually proposed that idea at Purdue. I’ve kind of gone with the investor terminology. I really like that concept of getting people to feel like they’re investing in the student-athletes.”

De León also felt the UL’s mid-major level was appealing after recent spots at different levels.

“I think this fits me well right now,” he said. “At this stage in my career and in my life, I think a school this size is kind of right in our sweet spot. I want to be able to have resources that maybe we didn’t have at Abilene Christian, but I want the small close-knit community that maybe we didn’t have at Purdue. I think this is a good mixture of those two schools.”

Also, with his introduction into athletics being that of a fan, De León was drawn to the UL fan base and Cajun culture.

“I’ve always admired the fervor and loyal passion of the Ragin’ Cajun fan base, so I'm super thrilled to get to be a part of that — some of the best tailgaters in the country,” he said. “I’m a die-hard fan. I wasn’t a student-athlete, I wasn’t a coach. I was a fan, so I can really resonate and relate with you guys and how much you love your team.

“I love people. I like to hug. I like to high-five. I love coming to work every day, working alongside great people and meeting new people.”