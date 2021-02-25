In this one, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t hit early or late.
LSU senior Maribeth Gorsuch tossed a two-hitter with two walks and four strikeouts to lead the No. 11-ranked Tigers to a 4-0 win over No. 7 UL on Thursday at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns dropped to 6-1 on the season and will play at 4 p.m. doubleheader Friday at home against Buffalo, while LSU improved to 8-3 and will play a 4 p.m. doubleheader with Oklahoma State on Friday in Baton Rouge.
“I just felt like we were flat,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “No emotion tonight. I don’t know why. I can guess, but it doesn’t matter. You can’t play like that. You have to step on the field and play with fire and inspire each other. We didn’t have players inspiring our team. We didn’t have players building our team. We just played a flat ball game. When you play flat against another good ball club, you get beat.”
Of course, Gorsuch wasn’t facing the lineup Glasco thought she’d be competing against in this matchup.
Since Wednesday’s 8-7 win over McNeese State, the Cajuns learned first baseman Taylor Roman is out for the season with a knee injury and centerfielder Raina O’Neal is out for the entire regular season.
Also Glasco confirmed outfielder Jenna Kean is still out “for extended time” with her shoulder injury.
“We had a lot going on,” said Glasco of learning of Roman and O’Neal’s fates at noon Thursday. “They’re leaders on our team. They’re very popular outstanding young student-athlete that are very well respected by our ball club. I got to believe that had a little bit to do with it, but that’s a maturity we’ve got to learn to have. We can learn from that.”
LSU wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first with an infield single from Aliyah Andrews and an RBI double by Taylor Pleasants, who finished the night 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
UL ace Summer Ellyson settled down after that and didn’t allow another run until the fifth. Morgan Cummins led of with a single and scored when a two-out bunt single by Andrews was misplayed to chase the runner home from second base.
In the sixth, Shelbi Sunseri’s lead off single was played into a triple and Georgia Clark’s line drive to center was field. UL argued Sunseri left third early, but it was 3-0.
“We’re just going to have to be resilient and find people to step up,” Glasco said. “We’ve got a lot of fourth and fifth-year kids.
“We’ve got a lot of good ball players. We just have to play with more fire, more pride. I think we will. I think we just got on our heels tonight and it got out of control, it got away from us.”
Not that Gorsuch needed it, but LSU tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Andrews doubled with two outs and somehow UL pitched to Pleasants, who lined an RBI single to center.
Ellyson allowed four runs on nine hits, no walks and struck out three to drop to 3-1 on the season.
“If you let them (Andrews, Pleasants) get on base, it’s going to be a long time,” Glasco said. “the first batter of the game, we backed up. You can’t ever back up on a ground ball from a slapper. You have to attack that ball. So right from the first play of the game, we were right on our heels and wasn’t ready to play.
“I thought Summer pitched a fairly good game. I thought she did what she had to do. You give up four runs, I think we should be right there at the end of the game.”
UL’s best chance to score came in the sixth when Kaitlyn Alderink led off with a bunt single for the top of the order, but nothing blossomed.
“Of the 21 outs, we may have swung at eight or 10 good pitches at most,” Glasco said. “One coach said six. We swung at very few good pitches. We got ourselves out on a lot of bad pitches. Sometimes that’s a credit to the arm in the circle. They had an outstanding coach. Coach (Beth) Torina is a tremendous pitch-caller and she had obviously scouted our team well. You’ve got to tip your hat to them.”
LSU’s offense finished with nine hits, getting the lead-off batter on base five of the seven innings.
“I told them in my mind in the four years I coached here, that was the flattest game we ever played against a big opponent,” Glasco said. “It’s a good reminder. I think we can use it to learn from. Losses teach you a lot more than wins. If we do our job as coaches, we can use this to make our ball club better.”