YOUNGSVILLE — Sean Michael Brady excelled on the mound and at the plate for Ascension Episcopal on Thursday.

The Blue Gators senior and McNeese State signee went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and threw a complete game with nine strikeouts as AES defeated Catholic-New Iberia 4-3 on Thursday.

"It's always good to beat good teams, and I think Catholic High is very good," AES coach Lonnie Landry said. "Sean's been our guy for a long time now. When he's on the mound, I always feel good that we have a chance to be in the game. He definitely saved us tonight at the plate."

In the bottom of the sixth, the Blue Gators (21-2, 8-0) broke a 3-3 tie on an RBI single by Barrett Hebert.

Catholic High (11-15, 7-1) put a runner on with one out in the seventh, but Brady shut the door and improved his record to 6-1.

"I've been getting that bulldog mentality," said Brady, who entered the game with an 0.76 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 innings. "I started panicking a bit as they started hitting the ball early, but my defense played well behind me.

"My catcher, Austin Arceneaux, had a few words of wisdom to calm me down. My curve started working later in the game, while my fastball was consistent throughout."

After allowing five hits over four innings with two walks, a wild pitch and a balk, Brady clamped down and held Catholic High hitless.

He struck out the side in the sixth.

"Sean was a little shaky at first but after the third inning, he settled down and threw strikes," Landry said. "He started being able to throw the breaking ball for a strike. He has a tendency of getting stronger as the game goes on."

Brady had an RBI single in the bottom of the first, and he drove in two runs with another single in the third.

"To be honest, I got fooled by a curveball on the first at-bat," he said. "I just managed to stay through it."

Arceneaux was outstanding behind the plate, throwing out two Catholic High baserunners.

The Panthers' Avery Guidry and Jacob Poe had two hits apiece.

"We played well but had a couple of mental mistakes," Catholic coach David Jordan said. "We battled against a really good pitcher and played good defense, but we didn't execute the bunt game.

"We failed to get a sacrifice bunt down and those mistakes will come back to haunt you against a good arm like Brady."

Guidry was somewhat of a surprise starter at pitcher for the Panthers but the junior performed admirably, scattering six hits over six innings with eight strikeouts.

"Avery did a great job," Jordan said. "He definitely pitched well enough to win. Dylan LeBlanc and Jacob Poe couldn't pitch because they're both injured.

"LeBlanc has a shoulder injury, and Jacob got a scratched cornea when someone threw a water bottle at him during some horseplay at a retreat."

The two teams square off again Saturday in New Iberia.