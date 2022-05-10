The UL Ragin' Cajuns will leave the eight-hour bus rides to other teams as they host the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Cajun Track.
The meet gets under way Wednesday with finals in seven events and will conclude with 26 finals Saturday, and coach Lon Badeaux is pleased to be the home squad.
"It's always an advantage," said Badeaux, a UL All-American who is in his 10th year at UL after 12 at rival Arkansas State. "You get used to being on the road during the season and going on long bus rides.
"When you're at home, your whole family can come see you compete. Of course, coaches suddenly find things they need to take care of at home. But the athletes really enjoy performing in front of friends and family."
The Cajuns figure to be among the contenders in the men's and women's competition.
"I sat down last night and started thinking about the points," Badeaux said. "You look at it one way and come up with one number. Then you look at it another way and have a different finish. We (coaches) all do that.
"I started thinking we've got a chance to be right in the thick of this thing."
Cajun standouts include sprinters Trejun Jones of Carencro, Caemon Scott, Brock Appiah and newcomer Kashie Crockett, hovering around the 40-secind mark in the 4x100, as well as hurdler Serenity Rogers and sprinter Kiana Foster among the women,
"We have improved as a team during the season," Badeaux said. "They're happy. They're enjoying themselves."
Numerous Cajuns could use the Sun Belt meet as a springboard to NCAA action.
"We have as many as 20-24 with a chance for regional spots," Badeaux said. "That would be a really big number for us."
First, though, there's three days in May filled with rivalry and action, spiced by triumph and heartache.