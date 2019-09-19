UL’s volleyball team hasn’t been finishing what it started, said coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot, and she’s hoping her team reverses that trend this weekend in its final tuneup before Sun Belt Conference play.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-6) head to Gainesville, Florida, to face one nationally ranked team and two others with winning records in Florida’s Gator Invitational on Friday-Saturday at the O’Connell Center.
The Cajuns will face Northern Arizona (6-3) and Liberty (5-4) at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, before what will likely be its toughest test of the weekend against No. 11 Florida (6-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Saturday match will be UL’s fourth against Power Five conference opposition in its past six matches, after the Cajuns fell to Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma in last weekend’s Oklahoma Invitational.
In those matches, UL was either ahead or within two points halfway through each set before losing all nine sets. Mazeitis-Fontenot said the weekend matches looked similar to the season-opening weekend when the Cajuns led in all nine sets but dropped three straight matches.
“We’re still at a point that we don’t trust ourselves with a lead,” she said. “We don’t shut the door, slam it and put the chain on it. And the frustrating thing is that we’re not erroring on risky plays, we’re erroring on ‘regular Joe’ plays.”
Saturday’s finale against Oklahoma was an example of Mazeitis-Fontenot’s concerns. UL led 12-9 in each of the first two sets and had a surprising 14-6 lead in the third set. In all three, the host Sooners came back, including runs of 8-0 and 15-2 in the final set.
“We looked at ourselves and thinking, are we really supposed to be up 14-6 on OU?” she said. “When we have a lead, it then becomes about having focus and consistency. I don’t think it’s a confidence issue. We just have to not think about holding on and keep risking, not managing a lead but staying aggressive.”
Despite the three losses, junior libero Hannah Ramirez earned all-tournament honors for the third straight weekend. The Waxahachie, Texas, and Panola College standout has reached double figures in digs in eight straight matches since moving into the libero spot full-time, including a season-high 24 digs against the Sooners.
“She’s jumped into that position and taken charge,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “She’s the defensive quarterback, but she’s also constantly talking to our hitters about where to attack, where to go with the ball. She’s playing like a veteran that’s been here three years.”
The three matches in Gainesville are UL’s final non-conference matches of the season. The Cajuns wrap up an eight-game road swing next Friday-Saturday at Texas State and UT-Arlington — the teams picked to finish first and second in the Sun Belt West Division in the preseason coaches’ poll.
“We’re still committing way too many errors,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said, “but last weekend wasn’t really horrible. If we’d played sets to 15 we would have won every match. That told us that the opportunity’s still there for us to do something amazing this season.”