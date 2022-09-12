UL coach Michael Desormeaux said his staff wasn’t at all surprised by the performance sophomore linebacker KC Ossai turned in during Saturday’s 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan.
Ossai contributed a team-high nine tackles with a forced fumble to earn LSWA Defensive Player of the Week recognition in the state.
“He’s going to be a really good one,” Desormeaux said of Ossai. “The way we play, you never know who’s going to be the guy, but I don’t think anyone is surprised. We’re certainly happy for him and proud of him, because he’s worked hard for it. He had a heck of a game.”
Perhaps, but there was certainly no indication from the outside looking in that Ossai could be “the guy” on defense heading into Saturday’s game.
A year ago, he collected five special teams tackles in 12 games played. In the first game, he was credited with three stops.
“KC’s a good one, man,” explained Desormeaux, whose Cajuns (2-0) will play at Rice at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Houston. “He’s a good young player. We’ve had a lot of hope for him from the beginning. I think last year, we made a decision early in the year to play him on special teams, feeling that getting him game experience in more controlled settings where it’s one play and then he’s out where you can talk to him, we felt like that would pay off for him in the long run.
“He’s had a great spring and great fall camp. Everyone in our building is excited about him and the potential he’s got.”
The 6-1, 242-pounder from Conroe, Texas, comes from a football family – brother Joseph getting drafted by the Bengals out of Texas in 2021 and brother Philip playing at Houston Baptist.
“He’s a really good athlete,” Desormeaux said. "He’s a physical specimen. He plays a physical brand of ball, he runs to the football, he’s a smart kid, he communicates really well and he’s got elite leadership qualities. For a young guy, that sometimes takes a while to develop, but he was born with it.”
That leadership was evident in Saturday’s win.
“He had a heck of a game,” Desormeaux said. “He’s flying around out there and making tackles and communicating real well. Those guys did a lot of stuff on offense – a lot of heck-with-me's, a lot of unique formations, a lot of different personnel groups – and at inside linebacker, you’ve got to be the quarterback of the defense.
“You’ve got to get the whole thing set up and he did a really good job of that.”
Ossai’s honor was just one of many curve balls from UL’s topsy-turvy win – scoring 0 points in the first half and then 49 in the second half.
After reviewing the film, UL’s staff noticed that perhaps the Cajuns listened a little too well to instruction.
It started on the offensive line.
“I felt really strongly their front – particularly their interior on their D-line – was really stout,” Desormeaux said. “We talked about having to fire off the ball and getting movement on double teams before we came off to the backers. And I think maybe we were a little over-zealous on that.”
The running backs had a similar issue early.
“The backs, we pressed all week talking about being decisive in making decisions and I think they were a little bit impatient on a couple of them,” Desormeaux said.
Desormeaux also revealed two drops in the first half were ironically due to the sun being the eyes of receivers shortly before the game was halted for an hour with a lightning delay.
“At quarterback, I felt like we could have taken some more of the easy ones early – those easy throws and we didn’t,” Desormeaux said, “and that would have taken a little bit of the pressure off the O-line and the running backs.”
The film was also kinder to the Cajuns on the issue of penalties as well, despite UL getting 10 for 100 yards.
“The roughing the passer calls, those are tough because none of those were egregious,” he said. “I understand the game and what they’re trying to do with the quarterbacks, so we’ll try to pull off and do a better job there.
“The pre-snap penalties … we had issues there that I discussed with the officials that I’m not going to get into.”
As for an injury update, Desormeaux said St. Thomas More product Landon Burton is expected to return to UL’s offensive line Saturday after saying last week that cornerback Trey Amos should play in week three.