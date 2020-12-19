The UL Ragin’ Cajuns began the game on fire and ended it strongly, so the bottom line worked fine for coach Bob Marlin with a 75-65 win over McNeese State on Saturday at the Cajundome to improve to 6-1 on the season.
The Cajuns will now take a long holiday break before opening Sun Belt Conference play at home against Texas State on New Year’s Day.
The game started out great for the Cajuns, who jumped out to a 28-7 lead over the Cowboys with 4:59 left in the first half.
But little went right for the Cajuns after that until a strong final five minutes.
The Cajuns committed 17 more turnovers behind seven offensive fouls, compared to just nine for McNeese, which led in points off turnovers 15-8.
UL did continue to rebound the ball well with a 46-36 edge in that category.
The Cajuns made seven 3-pointers on the night out of 18 tries, but really struggled at the line. A strong finish allowed UL to get to 50 percent for the game, but the Cajuns only made four of their first 16 tries at the line.
Cedric Russell led the Cajuns with 23 points, along with four rebounds. Russell now has 1,096 career points to move into 37th on the all-time list, passing up the like of JaKeenan Gant, Randell Daigle, Bryant Mbamalu, Jonathan Stove and Frank Bartley. Next on Russell's list is Cedric Hill.
Mylik Wilson finished with 12 points, while Dou Gueye added 14 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes.
Theo Akwuba settled for four points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots in 21 minutes before fouling out.
The brightest spot in the game for UL freshman forward Isaiah Richards with 11 points and seven rebounds with 18 minutes.
Not only did Richards score 11, but six of those came in a critical stretch late. After McNeese cut UL’s largest lead of 21 points to a bucket at 50-48 with 8:01 left, Richards helped UL get some distance finally with a personal six-point scoring stretch that ended with a 60-50 lead with 4:12 left to play.