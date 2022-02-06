There just doesn’t seem to be an end UL’s up-and-down basketball season.
Two days after a dominating win in Little Rock, the Ragin’ Cajuns wasted a chance to move up the ladder in the Sun Belt Conference men’s standings with a 67-58 road loss to Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
The loss left the Cajuns (10-11, 5-6) in a tie for sixth place with UT-Arlington, which lost to first-place Appalachian State on Saturday. The Red Wolves, meanwhile, are tied for third place at 15-6 overall and 6-3 in league play.
The loss overshadowed two good individual performances by Cajun players. Kobe Julien recorded the first double-double of his career with 17 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Also, Jordan Brown led the Cajuns with 20 points, along with 12 rebounds.
The game was played very different than the Cajuns’ overtime win a month ago in Lafayette. In that game, Norchad Omier exploded for 29 points and 17 rebounds in the loss. This time around, Omier was limited to eight points and 17 boards, before fouling out, and the Red Wolves enjoyed more balanced in their attack.
Desi Sills had 15 points, followed by Markise Davis with 13. Marquise Eaton didn’t shoot the ball any better from the field — making only 1 of 11 attempts — but he got to the free throw line 10 times and made eight for 10 points on the night.
Neither team shot it well. UL made just 34% from the field and 26.1% from 3-point land, while Arkansas State shot 39.7% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point land.
Both teams made 16 of 20 free throws.
The big issue on the night once again for the Cajuns was turnovers with 20 more to only 11 from the Red Wolves.
The Cajuns didn’t own a lead in the entire game, but did threaten a run early in the second half with an 11-4 surge to trim Arkansas State’s run to four. But the Red Wolves responded with a 15-4 run to take control again.
With time running out in UL’s quest to show any consistency this season, the Cajuns return to the Cajundome to meet Texas State at 7 p.m. Thursday to begin a weekend with the Texas schools, who swept UL in the first round.