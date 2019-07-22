The wait for Year 2 of the Billy Napier era at UL is only a week away and everyone representing the Ragin’ Cajuns at Monday’s Sun Belt Conference football media day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is counting down the hours with great anticipation.

A week after the league’s coaches picked his Cajuns to win the Sun Belt West race, Napier and two of his team leaders addressed the conference’s media to preview the upcoming season.

But as anxious as Napier is for the start of the season, he’s not burdened by any preseason predictions.

“It’s humbling to some degree, but I think we’re mature enough as a football team and hopefully as a staff to handle that,” Napier said. “I think that some people would think that maybe it’s a negative, but I think it’s a sign we’re improving.

“I think maybe we were picked fourth in our division last year, so it doesn’t really matter. The games are going to be played this fall and that’s what’s going to decide who wins the division.”

For senior safety Deuce Wallace, the anxiety is easy to understand.

He's a former walk-on who missed the spring game with a shoulder injury that resulted in an offseason surgery reduced him to being another coach on the sidelines in the spring.

“I’m so anxious that I don’t even think anxious is the right word to us,” Wallace said. “I feel so good. I feel so much healthier. I actually forgot I had surgery. Somebody asked me and I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then it hit me.

“The injury allowed me to focus on what was going on and see it from the outside.”

Sun Belt football's haves and have-nots flock to New Orleans for media day For the fourth straight season, the Appalachian State Mountaineers were picked to win the Sun Belt Conference crown.

There was never any doubt in Napier’s mind that Wallace would be ready.

“He’s way ahead of schedule,” Napier said of Wallace’s availability for August camp, “as you would expect.”

For wide receiver Jarrod Jackson, it’s a matter of making the most of his senior season.

With his best chance of earning a starting position this fall, Jackson spent the past offseason recovering from an injury and then only caught one pass through his first four games before a breakthrough game with four catches for 129 yards and a score in the big win over Arkansas State.

“I’m very excited,” Jackson said. “We just understand the nuances (on offense this year). We’re starting to get on a level to where to where a lot of players on the offense that we could play multiple positions within the offense.

“We have that deep understanding of the offense now. Once you and your coach can speak the same language and have an understanding of what’s going on, that can elevate your game to another level.”

For Napier, the stat sheet isn’t the most accurate way to truly appreciate Jackson’s contributions.

“(Jackson) does everything that nobody talks about,” Napier explained. “Great special teams player, he’s tough. Plays with tremendous effort, plays without the ball. I’m very impressive with his consistency — his attitude, his positivity and the way he affects people around him. He’s very well respected.”

In Napier’s mind, however, too much of the focus is centered around the players to raise the level of play in Year 2 of a new regime.

“We’re getting much more out of our work,” Napier said. “Sometimes I think people talk a lot about the players improving in Year 2, but in reality, I think it’s as much the coaching staff and support staff improving in the second year, because everyone knows what to expect.”

In Napier’s first season a year ago, the Cajuns finished 7-7, including an appearance in the Sun Belt’s inaugural championship game (30-19 loss at Appalachian State) and a Cure Bowl appearance (41-24 loss to Tulane).

“I think everybody had a little of an edge about them because of the way we didn’t finish,” Napier said. “It’s been a very productive offseason. We’re a completely different animal right now.”.

One factor making UL attractive to some coaches is the offense returning its entire line this fall. That may not be the case after all.

Senior center Cole Prudhomme is still recovering from an offseason “ACL tear and reconstruction.” Consequently, he’ll be evaluated “a couple games into the season” to determine if a red-shirt season is needed.

Napier said former Comeaux High standout Shane Vallot is the likely starter as of now, but that many options exist.

“We’d be very comfortable with Shane playing,” Napier said. “Luke Junkunc was our backup center in the spring. We’ve messed around with other players like Ken Marks and Spencer Gardner.

“Freshman Jax Harrington is a guy who has the mental capacity and maturity to maybe do that job. So we have lot of options. If we can afford an injury on our team, that’s probably the one position. We're deep in that position and we can afford it.”

While the middle of the offensive line may take care of itself, Napier clearly identified a few areas he hopes the Cajuns enjoy an upgrade in this fall.

“There’s certain things I feel like we need to do on offense to be more effective,” he said. “Got to throw and catch the ball better. Got to get better play out of certain position groups. On defense, you’ve got to cover better, you’ve got to prevent explosive plays and you’ve got to tackle better.”

The other big factor for the Cajuns this season is counting heavily on underclassmen.

“We’ve got 86 players on our team that are either in their first or second year of the program,” Napier said. “But we also have a core group of players that are coming back that have experienced the highs and the lows of Ragin’ Cajun football. Certainly last year was no different.

“We have better intangibles in the building. I think we’re a more disciplined team, we’re going to play with better effort, we’re tougher, we’re in better condition and we’re certainly a more tight-knit group.”