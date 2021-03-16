Austin Bradford action
Buy Now

UL relief pitcher Austin Bradford delivered 1.2 clutch shutout innings for a save in a 9-8 road win over Nicholls State.

 Brad Kemp/LouisianaAthletics

There was improvement at the plate … huge upgrade in fact.

The pitching wasn’t as good as normal.

And for a nice change, UL’s opponent stranded a ton of runners – 13 compared to 11 for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The result was a 9-8 road win over the Nicholls State Colonels to snap the Cajuns’ five-game losing streak.

The Cajuns improved to 10-8 with the win heading into a weekend home series against TCU, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

UL led the entire way thanks to building a 5-2 lead with two runs in the second and three more in the third, but things got a bit testy when the Colonels posted four in the bottom of the eight to narrow UL’s lead to 9-8.

Austin Bradford became the hero in that situation, entering the game with runners on first and second with only one out. Bradford delivered in a big way by coaxing a 5-3 double play to end the threat.

Bradford encored that frame with a 1-2-3 ninth to collect his first win of the season.

Three different Cajuns had three hits in the win, leading UL to a 14-hit performance.

Conner Kimple was 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBIs.

Ben Fitzgerald continued his hot hitting at 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBIs.

Brett Borgogno also added a 3-for-5 day at the plate with two RBIs.

Bobby Lada’s RBI singled ignited the two-run second. Fitzgerald collected an RBI double in the third, before a Borgogno two-run single.

In the fourth, the power game arose with back-to-back home runs from Kimple and Fitzgerald for a 7-2 lead.

Kimple’s RBI double added an insurance run in the seventh and that later proved critical after Nicholls State’s four-run eighth.

Both Jeff Wilson and Jacob Schultz gave up two runs to force Bradford into the game.

Connor Cooke was the starter but only threw two shutout innings.

.

View comments