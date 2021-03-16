There was improvement at the plate … huge upgrade in fact.
The pitching wasn’t as good as normal.
And for a nice change, UL’s opponent stranded a ton of runners – 13 compared to 11 for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The result was a 9-8 road win over the Nicholls State Colonels to snap the Cajuns’ five-game losing streak.
The Cajuns improved to 10-8 with the win heading into a weekend home series against TCU, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
UL led the entire way thanks to building a 5-2 lead with two runs in the second and three more in the third, but things got a bit testy when the Colonels posted four in the bottom of the eight to narrow UL’s lead to 9-8.
Austin Bradford became the hero in that situation, entering the game with runners on first and second with only one out. Bradford delivered in a big way by coaxing a 5-3 double play to end the threat.
Bradford encored that frame with a 1-2-3 ninth to collect his first win of the season.
Three different Cajuns had three hits in the win, leading UL to a 14-hit performance.
Conner Kimple was 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBIs.
Ben Fitzgerald continued his hot hitting at 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBIs.
Brett Borgogno also added a 3-for-5 day at the plate with two RBIs.
Bobby Lada’s RBI singled ignited the two-run second. Fitzgerald collected an RBI double in the third, before a Borgogno two-run single.
In the fourth, the power game arose with back-to-back home runs from Kimple and Fitzgerald for a 7-2 lead.
Kimple’s RBI double added an insurance run in the seventh and that later proved critical after Nicholls State’s four-run eighth.
Both Jeff Wilson and Jacob Schultz gave up two runs to force Bradford into the game.
Connor Cooke was the starter but only threw two shutout innings.
