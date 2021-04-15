The 2021 season has certainly taken a turn for the better since the start of Sun Belt Conference play for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

As coach Matt Deggs’ club heads to South Alabama with a 20-12 overall and in first place in West standings at 7-2. The series had to be pushed back a day, so it will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mobile, followed by 2 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday.

Deggs is confident the team’s maturity and leadership can handle the success.

“No doubt about it,” Deggs said. “That clubhouse is something else. There’s just a lot of different personalities in that clubhouse that all seem to mesh pretty well together. There are guys that lead in their own way, there are guys that lead from the front and there are some great followers in there as well that understand their lane and they stay in it.

“I’m going to lead this thing, those guys are going to lead this thing and then it’s going to trickle down.”

In other words, the coaching staff hasn’t let up on the team.

“When you’re winning, that’s the time to keep the gas pedal down,” Deggs said. “That’s great time to make adjustments and coach. When you’re losing, sometimes you just have to let them play.”

The series features quite possibly the best pitching matchup in the Sun Belt.

Connor Kimple huge component of UL's recent offensive turnaround No player has had any bigger role in UL’s recent offensive surge than junior outfielder Connor Kimple.

The Cajuns’ rotation will begin with ace right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (6-1, 1.37 ERA). After a pair of TBAs in the expected rotation a week ago, sophomore right-hander Connor Cooke took care of that with a two-hitter last week to move into the game two starter role.

“It’s looking pretty good,” Deggs said of that decision. “It’s hard to top what he just did, so he’s going to take that ball and run with it. He’s so versatile. I wish we had two or three of him, but you’ve got one. So you’ve got to use him in the best spot to help the ball club win and I think right now, I think that’s on Saturday.”

Game three is still undecided for the Cajuns.

As a staff, UL has a 3.71 ERA, giving up 237 hits, 148 walks and striking out 326 in 291 innings. Opponents are batting .219. Only Georgia Southern has a lower team ERA in the league.

South Alabama (17-13, 5-4) has four pitchers with almost every start. The Jaguars’ projected rotation will be a trio of right-handers in Jeremy Lee (2-2, 3.51), Matt Boswell (2-1, 4.67) and then JoJo Booker (2-2, 4.33).

As a staff, the Jags have a 3.86 ERA, giving up 219 hits and 111 walks with 292 strikeouts in 268 innings.

Cutting down on strikeouts big key to UL's recent hitting surge There are a lot of ways to explain UL’s hitting barrage since those two fateful practice sessions coach Matt Deggs has referred to on several …

As impressive as the pitching numbers are, however, South Alabama has struggled at times offensively. Incredibly, the Jags are hitting .222 as a team, while their opponents’ batting average is also .222.

Ethan Wilson leads the way at .324 with five homers and 17 RBIs, but the second-leading average is Michael Sandle at .265. Overall, the Jags have scored 151 runs on 37 doubles, four triples, 29 RBIs and 21 steals.

UL’s offense counters with a .263 average, 175 runs, 62 doubles, six triples, 34 homers and 52 steals.

Brett Borgogno (.350, 1 HR, 9 RBIs), Ben Fitzgerald (.350, 9 HRs, 20 RBIs) and Carson Roccaforte (.306, 3 HRs, 16 RBIs) lead the way.

“When you get multiple guys going, it’s a lot of fun,” Deggs said of his lineup of late. “Generally when you’re going good, you’ll have three or four guys going, but when you have multiple, multiple guys going, it’s a lot of fun.

“It creates length and depth to your lineup. That’s what the Yankees were so good at for so long. Their lineup was so deep that it felt like you have to go through 20 of them.”