UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux may not have been physically present at Russo Park on Tuesday evening, or had anything to do with the planning.

But it was a ceremony 100 percent sponsored by everything Robichaux has always stood for — God, baseball, family and friends.

Shocked coaching community has ultimate respect for UL coach who suffered heart attack Longtime UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux is certainly one of the most respected head coaches in the history of the Ragin’ Cajuns athletic dep…

Hundreds of Ragin’ Cajuns fans and well-wishers joined Father Bryce Sibley of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church and pastor Jacob Aranza of Our Savior’s Church in a prayer vigil for Robichaux.

Robichaux is currently in the intensive care unit at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans after two heart surgeries and remains in critical condition.

Former UL player and longtime friend of Robichaux, Ken Meyers, began the event by declaring Robichaux’s stance has always been that his faith is personal but that keeping it private “isn’t going to help anybody.”

UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux in critical condition after 2nd surgery, school says UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux underwent a second surgery at a New Orleans-area hospital on Sunday, a week after suffering a heart attack, a…

So Meyers represented a group that organized the public prayer vigil. Considering who is was for, it just seemed fitting.

“People care and you’ve got a head coach who is a legend in this area,” Meyer said. “You’ve got a rich Catholic tradition. Coach Robichaux is a strong, devout Catholic, so a group of us guys just decided, ‘Hey man, let’s go public with this thing,’ and we had a great turnout.”

Before praying, Robichaux’s faith was detailed. Aranza suggested Robichaux might be the boldest coach in America in professing his faith.

UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux moved to Ochsner in New Orleans following heart attack The recovery from heart surgery for UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux took another step by moving his treatment to Ochsner Health Center in New…

“He’s a guy that’s gone against the grain and against the world’s customs of separation of this and that, and he’s just preached Jesus and it’s a beautiful thing,” Meyers said.

“The guy is a prophet in his own town, but yet it expands into other areas. He sees guys (other coaches) for five or 10 minutes and yet he makes a significant impact on them. They walk about thinking, ‘How does this guy live that kind of lifestyle?’ He’s very public with his beliefs, morals and values.”

Sibley prayed the rosary from the seats, before Aranza prayed near home plate, loudly requesting to “Heal our coach and bring him back home. Heal our coach and bring him back home.”

News of Robichaux's heart attack, surgery shakes former Ragin' Cajuns When the news that UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux suffered a heart attack requiring surgery began circulating around the Acadiana area Monda…

UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard said he looks forward to the day Robichaux can resume his duties as Cajuns’ head baseball coach, but first things first.

“That’s exactly right,” Maggard said. “That’s our hope that he gets back on his feet, but we’re going to take it one step at a time. First and foremost is just getting him back up and on his feet. I’m personally committed to this and I know he will and Colleen and his family that his health is going to be his No. 1 priority moving forward. That has to be the case, but we do very much look forward to getting him back here to our family.”

Maggard said there’s no real update to report on Robichaux’s condition.

“There’s really not,” he said. “He still remains in critical condition. He’s in a fight. We know that. Continued prayer is much requested and appreciated by the family.”

UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux suffers heart attack, undergoes open heart surgery Longtime UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux suffered a heart attack Sunday and underwent open heart surgery Monday afternoon at Lafayette Genera…

Maggard agreed the event illustrated Robichaux’s impact on the community.

“It speaks volumes, but probably only a small fraction of what coach Robichaux has meant to the community, to the region and really to the sport of baseball,” he said. “But this is so much bigger than that. We know that. It’s a great representation of what Tony Robichaux has done for this community and the impact he’s had on it.

“I’ve always said that first and foremost he’s a developer of young men and then he coaches baseball second. This is just a tribute to that.”

The event concluded with Meyers reading a message from Robichaux’s family to the UL supporters.

It concluded:

“Coach Robichaux as we all know is a fighter and a warrior of the Christian faith. He has dedicated his life’s purpose to leading, motivating and inspiring each and every individual that has crossed his path. Now, more than ever, is our opportunity to give coach the same gift he has always given us. On behalf of the Robichaux family, please continue the mission to overflow the heavens with prayer as we continue to fight this battle together.”