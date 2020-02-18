HAMMOND When you start out the season in a disappointing 0-3 fashion, nobody’s looking for style points – only a win.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns gave new head coach Matt Deggs his first win as a program’s replacement for coach Tony Robichaux with a 9-6 road win over the Southeastern Lions on Tuesday.
The Cajuns will now try to make it a two-game winning streak when they return home to face Tulane at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Russo Park.
UL’s bats, which only hit .079 in the opening series, made progress with 10 hits but the real story of the night was 14 walks by SLU’s pitching staff.
The Cajuns took enough advantage with eight RBIs on the night, but did strand 14 runners.
UL got another fine outing by its starting pitching with Brandon Young getting the win, giving up three runs on five hits, three walks and striking out 10.
After loading the bases with no outs in the sixth, Deggs left Young in the game to get one strikeout. Jacob Schultz then came out to notch a big strikeout himself to get out of the inning with no further damage.
Later, sophomore Connor Cooke pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to record his first save of the season.
That Lions’ run in the sixth was quickly followed by a five-run inning for the Cajuns to earn some separation.
Sebastian Toro got the critical inning going with a two-run single. Toro was 2-for-3 with three RBIs on the night.
After Hayden Cantrelle’s fielder’s choice grounder and an error, Tremaine Spears delivered an RBI single to finish up the five-run frame.
Earlier in the game, Cantrelle got an RBI double in the second, Alex Hannie delivered a clutch two-out, RBI single in the fourth and Jonathan Windham and Toro both executed RBI singles in the fifth.
Hannie finished the game 2-for-6 with a triple and an RBI. Cantrelle was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Windham and Spears were both 1-for-2 with an RBI.