STATESBORO, Georgia — It’s a good thing for the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team that coach Gerry Glasco opened the weekend series at Georgia Southern with ace right-hander Summer Ellyson in the circle.

It’s an even better thing Ellyson was on her game.

The bottom line is Glasco’s Cajuns toughed out a win 2-0 and improved to 27-4 overall and 10-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, but it didn’t come easily.

Even when the Cajuns scored, it was like pulling teeth. The game was tied 0-0 going to the top of the sixth inning. In that inning, Sarah Hudek singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on a Bailey Curry base hit and then scored on Lexie Comeaux’s ground out to shortstop to finally break the scoreless tie.

In the seventh, UL was able to add an insurance run. With two outs, Alissa Dalton tripled and scored on a throwing error.

The Cajuns finished with just seven hits in the game. Georgia Southern pitcher Rylee Waldrep made things tough, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Fortunately, Ellyson was up to the task. The right-hander allowed only three hits, one walk and struck out 10 in the win.

Offensively, Kourtney Gremillion was 2 for 2 with a double and Raina O’Neal was 1-for-4 with a double.

Georgia Southern dropped to 16-16 overall and 3-7 in Sun Belt play. The two teams will play the Game 2 of the weekend series at 1 p.m. Saturday.