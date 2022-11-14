The task isn’t complicated to understand: One more win and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns achieve bowl eligibility.
Being able to accomplish that this week, however, will require the best performance of the season when the Cajuns visit Florida State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s one that we’re excited about,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of the game. “These are fun games to get to go play in. You get to go play a really good team on the road in an environment like we’re going to have over there at Florida State. It’s something that our players get excited for as well.”
The Seminoles are riding a three-game winning streak with three blowouts — Georgia Tech 41-16, Miami 45-3 and Syracuse 38-3.
“They’re really talented and playing really well right now, so for us this week, we’re going to have to work really hard in getting a good plan and have our guys ready to play,” Desormeaux said.
For the Seminoles (7-3), the UL game falls between a big road win at Syracuse and showdown with state rival Florida.
For the Cajuns (5-5), it falls one week before the finale at Texas State — very similar to UL's 42-14 road win at Liberty on Nov. 20 last season.
“It was nonconference, but it was important for us with where we were at the time, trying to finish the year ranked as high as we can and hope you get into one of these New Year’s six games,” Desormeaux said. “This year, it’s an opportunity to get to six wins, which obviously is a huge milestone that you’ve got to get to in order to get to the postseason.”
Sixty-four teams are now bowl-eligible, leaving only 18 spots left. Overall, 27 teams have been eliminated. That leaves 102 possible, but 17 of those already have six losses and must win out.
On the injury front, Desormeaux said both defensive end Zi’Yon Hill-Green and quarterback Ben Wooldridge should be ready to play Saturday, despite entering the tent against Georgia Southern.
“He’s going to be a full-go for practice, which is a good thing for us certainly,” Desormeaux said of Wooldridge.
Predicting upsets of Power Five schools can be shots in the dark, but Desormeaux feels good about how his team responded Thursday against Georgia Southern.
“I knew as competitive as our kids are in that defensive group that we have,” he said, “I knew they were going to be ready to play on a short week following the Troy game, where in the second half, we certainly didn’t play the way we wanted to.
“They knew that. The way they came back and got to work, I expected them to play well, but it’s hard to predict that they would play that well with an offense that’s scored and put up points like they have.”
UL’s win was also a sign of progress, closing out a game after failing to do so with a 17-0 lead against Troy in the previous game.
“The thing I’ve been the most proud of is we’ve learned from some of the things we’ve done,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve had some games that we didn’t start fast. That’s become a point of emphasis and then maybe we didn’t finish the way we wanted to and then we did.”