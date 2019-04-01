The grand plan for year two of the Billy Napier era at UL is to make a giant leap forward after a 7-7 first season.

Without a football season itself, the old cliché is you make your biggest leap between the first and second game.

If that ends up applying to Napier’s career as the Ragin’ Cajuns head coach, don’t be surprised if the safety position plays the biggest role in making that happen.

UL safeties coach Patrick Toney, for one, sees the early signs of that potentially transpiring already.

“I’m really proud of the development of our position group,” Toney said. “It’s amazing what a difference a year makes in understanding, being able to play fast, communicate and react and make plays.

“I’m proud of the guys we have. I can safely say we made improvements week in and week out, really from last spring until we ended against Tulane … and really, from multiple people.”

Experience is another factor. Nine different players performed at safety positions under Toney in the Cure Bowl against Tulane and seven returned for this season.

That group includes: Deuce Wallace, Bralen Trahan, Terik Miller, Ja’Len Johnson, Cameron Solomon, Blair Brooks and Percy Butler.

Sure, last year helped them know what’s expected, but it’s about building on that now, not simply mastering what they’ve already learned.

“It’s a lot of communication,” Toney said. “Those guys kind of run the show back there from a coverage and adjustment standpoint. It does take a little while. We kind of ask him to shift what they had done in the past and got real detailed with them. They embraced the challenge. You saw the development during the course of last season and now you’re really seeing it pay dividends in year two as we move forward.”

Most of the safeties played one position a year ago. This year, their options to get on the field have expanded, potentially even venturing into the 'X' position.

“We’re playing our safeties interchangeably this spring,” Toney said. “Because of the comprehension we had last year, we felt like we had to play basically strength and weak or what have you. Right now, they’re interchangeable, so we can roll them in either position.

“They could play the same position or play opposite of each other. That’s been basically a revolving door throughout the spring. It hasn’t been the same group in each period as we’ve gone through trying to create that competition.”

So now, for example, if your best two athletes at the safety position were both free safeties last year, then one likely got reduced playing time, while another player started at the weak spot.

“That’s something I’m excited about,” Toney explained. “That’s how you create depth. Last year, we weren’t talking about that because if this guy played the field safety, he didn’t know how to play the boundary safety. Now we’ve cross-trained them, so you’re talking about putting the best two guys out there rather than just the best one at this position or the other position.

“I think that is a good point for sure and the biggest strength is the best two or the best four that can get on the field, not just the best at this specific position and best at this specific position.”

Toney describes is as “a scaffolding of learning,” and that process increases depth, which is a must in college football these days.

“Every day you’re interviewing for your job,” Toney said. “Every day is an interview. That way we’re going to get our best guys on the field. For me as a coach, I want to be able to play more than 11.

"To be good on defense nowadays with tempo and the amount of plays you see, you have to have 22 or whatever it is ready to go and ready to contribute for you.”

The athleticism of safeties also plays a key role in special teams as well.

“We talk about that quite a bit,” Toney said. “In order for you to be good on special teams, your secondary has really got to contribute. A bulk of your scholarship distribution is in the secondary. We’re put hard on those guys. "They’ve got to contribute to at least two and a lot of those guys did. They don’t get a lot of credit. The Ja’len Johnsons of the world was really good on special teams (last year) and Percy (Butler) was phenomenal. A lot of those guys are contributing on (special) teams and continue to do that.”