Apparently, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t completely view Wednesday night’s game against Texas State at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as meaningless.
At least the Cajuns didn’t waste any time scoring runs, exploding for five runs in the first inning en route to a 12-6 win over the Bobcats in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Cajuns improved to 31-22 on the season and will now take on Appalachian State at 7 p.m. Thursday with a spot in the 4 p.m. Saturday semifinal game on the line.
Making the five-run first even more impressive is it started after two outs. Brennan Breaux got it started with a double, followed by a Ben Fitzgerald RBI single.
Connor Kimple added an RBI single and CJ Willis walked ahead of Bobby Lada’s two-run triple.
UL added a run in the third and two more in the fourth. Kimple’s sacrifice fly took advantage of Brandon Talley’s triple in the third. In the fourth, Drake Osborn delivered an RBI double before a Carson Roccaforte sacrifice fly.
Jonathan Brandon got the big hit in the sixth with a two-run double for a big 11-2 cushion.
Breaux, Lada and Tyler Robertson all had two hits in UL's 13-hit attack.j
As expected, UL’s pitching plan was to use many pitchers. Jack Burk started and went the first two innings, giving up two unearned runs on four hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
After that five straight Cajun relievers struck out two in an inning of work.
Austin Perrin started it, followed by Hayden Durke, Sam Riola, Peyton Havard and Will Moriarty. The only pitcher to give up any runs was Moriarty, allowing two runs (one earned), two hits, walked one and struck out two.
David Christie .