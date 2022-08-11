The first week of UL’s August camp is over and it’s time to prepare for Saturday’s first intrasquad scrimmage.
New head coach Michael Desormeaux said it’ll roughly be the same format used in previous seasons with a few minor changes.
“I think sometimes, some of those scrimmages would get maybe a little bit long,” Desormeaux said. “So some of the stuff that we’ve done in the first scrimmage, we’re going to push to the second one.
“Some of the field zones that we work that are not as prominent – that don’t show up as much – but it’ll be very similar.”
The good news so far is there are no major injuries to dictate a scaled-back version.
“We’ll be able to have the scrimmage we want to have,” Desormeaux said. “We’re healthy enough to do that. The key contributors are in good shape and some of the younger guys are fighting for playing time are doing a good job.
“I’m really pleased so far. The competition has been really great. The leadership on this team is exactly what I thought it was – excellent. It’s a really good group of guys.”
The first priority is a big enough play count to challenge the players’ endurance.
“In the first one, you’ve got to strap it up and you’ve got to go for a while, you’ve got to let some of these guys go and got to let them get tired – push when they’re tired,” Desormeaux said. “You’ve got to get enough snaps to get competitive reps and scrimmage reps on tape.”
There are a couple key positions the coaching staff will especially be focused upon. Two of the biggest position question marks are running back and offensive line.
“I think it is important for them,” Desormeaux said of running backs. “We practice tough, we thud and we do all of those things. But when you’re going all the way to the ground, a lot of fumbles happen not on contact, but as they’re going to the ground when you get loose with the ball.”
As expected, Chris Smith has shined so far this August as the leader of that group. The questions surround the depth in that spot.
“I think (Jacob) Kibodi has really been really, really good this spring,” Desormeaux said. “I think Terrence Williams has been really consistent and really solid.
“I think Dre (Dre’lyn Washington) started slow the first couple days and has started to come on, which is great.”
True freshman Zylan Perry is also showing promise, transitioning from his days as a high school quarterback.
“You see him do the things that you really want to see,” Desormeaux said. “He’s made the transition to running back. He’s really done a good job with that.”
As for the offensive line, Desormeaux offered some insight into the battles to be in the eight-man rotation.
Michigan State transfer guard James Ohonba is fitting in.
“People don’t understand that when you transfer, it doesn’t matter if you’re a grad transfer or an older guy, you still have to get to a new place and you have to assimilate into a totally new culture,” Desormeaux said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re coming from. Michigan state is obviously a great team. They’ve had a lot of success, but it’s still different.
“He's worked hard on that this summer. As a player, James gives us a viable option on the interior at guard. He’s in the mix right now.”
Desormeaux said he’s currently running with the second team and in competition with true freshman Kaden Moreau of Pineville.
“I have no issue with playing him,” Desormeaux said of Moreau. “We’ve done it with Max (Mitchell) and some of those other guys when they were coming up. If he’s ready and he’s a best one, we’ll throw him in there.
“If he’s not and if it is James, then great, that’s even better. Those two guys have done a good job at guard and I expect them to kind of compete to be in that rotation.”
In other news, Desormeaux said reserve kicker Thomas Leo has had a good camp and is in the mix to handle the kickoff duties this fall.