Every indication is the unique Sun Belt Conference weekend scheduling due to the coronavirus is a one-year experiment.
Like any change, playing the same team twice each weekend is a concept some coaches prefer more than others.
It certainly worked quite well for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.
Two days after a frustrating home loss to ULM, a very determined squad made the three-hour jaunt to Monroe and earned a feel-good redemption blowout win over the Warhawks on Saturday.
No, it didn’t eliminate the ire of some for Thursday’s loss, but it at least put a little salve on the wound.
In past seasons, UL may not have gotten that opportunity. They might have had to wait several weeks – or perhaps wait through an entire offseason – before getting another opportunity to get back on the court with ULM to see if the Warhawks could prove it.
So for one weekend, however, the new scheduling concept proved enormously successful for the Cajuns.
Looking forward, the 16-point deficit wasn’t as big as the method in obtaining it.
Far too often in recent weeks, the shorthanded Cajuns have had to lean way too heavily on senior guard Cedric Russell.
Consequently, the conventional thinking of most was likely Russell would need to be on his game for UL to exact revenge, especially to that extent.
Only it didn’t turn out that way at all.
Russell only scored six points in the win. Thanks largely to the play of freshman guard Ty Harper, that was six more points than he needed to get the win.
Harper’s progress has been encouraging at times in flashes since he joined the team in December, but his shooting touch combined forces with his aggressive approach elsewhere on the court in Saturday’s win.
Harper made seven of his eight attempts behind 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point land in leading UL with 19 points. He also added two highlight-film assists to his big game.
No, Harper won’t suddenly become the Cajuns’ No. 1 scoring option from here on out. But when Russell is off in a given game, Harper can dial up Saturday’s big game in his mind to help give UL a boost down the road.
There were other encouraging signs in the win that coach Bob Marlin hopes will be a sign of things to come.
After being neutralized some of late, center Theo Akwuba also was a force inside with 14 points and five rebounds. Sure, he missed more easy shots in the lane than he was early on this season, but he was still a factor.
Meanwhile, Mylik Wilson had the kind of stat line the Cajuns typically want from him. Wilson scored 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with six assists and five rebounds.
Efficient shooting coupled with filling up the stat sheet in numerous categories is when Wilson is extremely valuable for the Cajuns.
With the three-game losing streak over, the Cajuns now stand 14-7 overall and 8-6 in league play, percentage points behind second-place Arkansas State.
Speaking of the Red Wolves, perhaps UL getting swept in Jonesboro the previous weekend was more about Arkansas State than the Cajuns. Guard Marquis Eaton was honored as the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week and the Red Wolves swept Little Rock to get to 7-5 in league play after a rough start.
We’re in the middle of the February now and very little has been decided on the men’s side. Texas State (7-3) is the only team with fewer than five losses in either division and the Cajuns gave the Bobcats all three of their losses.
If nothing else, the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola March 5-8 should be as balanced and unpredictable as ever.
The Cajuns just hope they’ve found a workable rotation and rhythm by that time to make a run.
At least they can now feel a little better about that frustrating home loss to ULM.