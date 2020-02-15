TROY, Alabama – The UL Ragin’ Cajuns completed the season sweep of Troy on Saturday by holding on for an 81-77 road win.
The win left the Cajuns tied for ninth place with Coastal Carolina, which lost to Georgia State 92-80 on Saturday, both at 6-10.
The two teams will meet for the only time this season in the regular season finale in Lafayette on March 3.
The Cajuns, who next play at last-place ULM next Saturday, are now just one game behind Arkansas State (7-9), which UL hosts on Feb. 26.
Two key factors allowed the Cajuns to win. One, was the familiar theme of productive free throw shooting. The Cajuns made 30 of 39 tries at the line, compared to 13-of-20 shooting for Troy.
“We should have had a bigger lead at the half,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “We knew they would make a good push. We bent a little bit in the second half with turnovers with the pressure, but we didn’t break.
“They were doubling us and pushing us and we got a bunch of free throws because of it.”
Secondly, it was about 3-point shooting defense. Troy owns wins over first-place Little Rock and two wins over second-place Georgia State due to prolific 3-point shooting.
“We were able to get there (line),” Marlin said. “That was big and we defended the 3-point shot. In the first 14 minutes of the game, we really did a good job defensively.”
On Saturday, UL limited Troy to 6-of-24 shooting behind the arc. The Trojans’ best threat was the aggressive penetration of Ty Gordon, who finished with 28 points in 29 minutes before fouling out with 2:25 left to play.
“He’s tough,” Marlin said of Gordon. “He’s strong too. He’s like a little bull out there. He was just going to the basket. We switched to a zone late.
“I thought P.J. did a good early and Trajan (Wesley) did a good job for a while, but he just overpowered us in the second half.”
Troy did get as close as three down the stretch, but the Cajuns made just enough free throws to hold off Troy’s late charge.
Jalen Johnson led the Cajuns with 20 points and five rebounds, followed by Tirus Smith with 17 points and eight rebounds in only 20 minutes due to an apparent head injury.
Senior guard P.J. Hardy added 15 points behind 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point land in 25 minutes. Hardy made all six of his free throw attempts.